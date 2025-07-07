By Hal Turner

July 7, 2025

NINE (9) U.S. STATES ARE USING CLOUD SEEDING TO MODIFY THE WEATHER RIGHT NOW. The part of Texas where those horrific floods just hit, is part of the area under "weather modification."

This isn’t a conspiracy. It’s official policy and its active. Here is a LINK to the official website of the North American Weather Modification Council explaining what is actually being done to affect weather

Right now, Texas, California, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, New Mexico, and North Dakota are blasting chemicals into the sky to force rain, create snow, and suppress hail.

Here's a map proving it:

Now, compare the green shaded areas in Texas on the Weather Modification map above, to the Google Map below showing the location of Kerrville, TX where the flooding took place:

To many rational people, it would seem clear that the admitted weather modification areas had a DIRECT EFFECT on the massive flooding that has taken place in Kerrville!

It’s called cloud seeding and they’re logging thousands of hours every year.

* Texas covers 30 million acres with weather modification.

* Utah seeds skies every winter without public input.

* California lets utility companies steer storms, while towns flood and burn.

No public vote. No national debate. Just quiet control.

This isn’t about “helping” people.

It’s about controlling weather, water, and who gets both.

So when your town floods… or dries up…

Ask yourself: Was it really just nature?

UPDATE:

President Trump has just declared the area a federal disaster area. Help is pouring in.

WATCH: HustleBitch on X: "🚨 THEY’RE NOT JUST SEEDING THE SKY - THEY’RE LAUNCHING WEATHER CONTROL FROM THE GROUND TOO “42 CLOUD SEEDING PROJECTS. 200 MORE COMING. $2.6M FROM THE FEDS.” That was two years ago. Now? There are 50+ active operations across 9 states and it’s not just cloud seeding from https://t.co/o2mkBWJZX1" / X

WATCH: In2ThinAir on X: "🚨INSANE Texas Flood info now emerging! PROOF the Texas flooding was "ENHANCED!"🤯 We knew a WEEK ago that something bad was coming to the Gulf/Texas! First video! (Gulf Wave) 6/30/25 WATCH the arrow in my video from JUNE 30th point RIGHT to Kurr County Texas! 🤯 Second Video! https://t.co/vsy1jXOuVw" / X

Read & Share the Full Article:

WATCH: HustleBitch on X: "1987: Church Camp Kids Were Taken by the Guadalupe River. 2025: It’s Happening AGAIN. SAME River. SAME Kind of Camp. Nearly 40 years apart. Same region. Same kind of kids. Same outcome. How is this even possible? https://t.co/aFkEvvIgjy" / X

WATCH: HustleBitch on X: "🚨 BREAKING: ANOTHER FLOOD COMING - EVACUATE NOW! Texas officials warn a second “WALL OF WATER” is racing down the Guadalupe River. Entire towns could be underwater AGAIN within hours. https://t.co/a6OcR7fdbQ" / X

ANOTHER FLOOD IS COMING - EVACUATE NOW!

READ MORE:

DISGUSTING COVER-UP! Texas Flood Kills 27, Drowns Girls’ Camp, and Leaves 20+ Children Missing While Satellite Data Is Wiped!

(16) White Hats Suspect Fake Federal Agents of Abducting or Killing Storm Victims and Girl Scouts Who Vanished in Biblical South Texas Flood

FLOOD HELL - 15 children among 43 dead in Texas floods, with little girls missing after Camp Mystic swamped as President Trump vows to help

Why Texas Hill Country, where a devastating flood killed dozens, is one of the deadliest places in the US for flash flooding

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.