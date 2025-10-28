By Cristina Laila

October 29, 2025

A major shake-up of ICE leadership is underway across the country as the Trump Administration moves to increase deportations.

The shake-up will affect approximately half of the country’s 25 ICE offices.

Border Patrol officials will be taking over the ICE leadership roles.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, the shake-up is being spearheaded by Cory Lewandowski.

ICE office directors will be reassigned to other positions. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino will hand-pick the replacements.

CBS News also confirmed the ICE removals and reassignments.

Trump administration to reassign ICE officials in bid to intensify deportation campaign

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), more than 2 million illegal aliens have left the US since President Trump was sworn into office earlier this year.

BOTTOMLINE

A major leadership overhaul is underway at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with the Trump administration replacing several senior field office directors with Border Patrol officials to accelerate deportations amid internal frustrations over the current pace of enforcement.

The changes, approved by the White House, are expected to impact up to a dozen of ICE’s 25 field offices—roughly half—across cities including San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, and New Orleans.

This move stems from ongoing tensions within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where some ICE leaders have clashed with administration priorities, prioritizing cases involving serious criminals over broader enforcement quotas.

President Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with deportation numbers lagging behind his goals, prompting the shake-up to “surge” operations.

This development aligns with the administration’s emphasis on immigration enforcement, though it has drawn criticism for potentially prioritizing volume over precision in targeting threats.

