December 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has officially greenlit military action against the deep state’s southern supply chain — the Mexican drug cartels.

But this isn’t just about cartels anymore. This is a coordinated assault on one of the most important operational arms of the global elite — a long-ignored warzone finally brought to the surface.

Behind the scenes, this move has been years in the making. While most of the public still thinks of the cartels as isolated drug gangs, insiders know the truth: the cartels have been militarized and used as proxies by Deep State networks and corrupt globalist intelligence alliances (including elements within the CIA, Mossad, and MI6) to wage asymmetrical warfare against the American people.

The trafficking of fentanyl? That’s not just a drug crisis. It’s a chemical soft-kill operation.

Fentanyl was funneled into the United States through coordinated cartel pipelines, deliberately allowed to operate under the criminal Biden puppet regime, with federal agencies instructed to stand down.

The goal was mass sedation, population destabilization, and economic destruction through a manufactured opioid collapse.

But President Trump isn’t playing their game anymore. The classified directive issued earlier this summer is an operational fact.

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), led by Gen. Gregory Guillot, has been tasked by President Trump with preparing direct military strikes inside Mexican territory.

These are not diplomatic options. We’re talking full kill lists — drone strikes, bunker-busters, special operations raids. Targets? Cartel compounds, airstrips, supply lines, money laundering hubs — and the elite safehouses they protect.

Here’s what no one in the mainstream will tell you: the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels are not just drug dealers.

They are mercenary arms for elite trafficking networks, protecting high-value child trafficking routes, exotic bio-weapons smuggling for black lab development, and even backdoor access to hidden cash operations that bypass national banking systems.

This is part of the same global web that ran Epstein’s islands, the Ukraine biolabs, and the missing Pentagon trillions.

President Trump knew this before he even took office the first time. But now — in his second term — he has total access to actionable military intelligence, and he’s using it.

SOCNORTH (Special Operations Command North) is compiling target packages based on intel gathered by military satellites, signal intercepts, and testimonies from cartel defectors who were turned under threat of GITMO transfer.

These are direct admissions tied to names like Carlos Slim, the late Klaus Schwab, and even former U.S. officials who held cabinet-level roles under the fake Biden administration.

Numerous Biden officials are IMPOSTORS who swear no allegiance to the United States, including the late AG Merrick Garland and the late so-called “Secretary of Defense” Lloyd Austin — have no legitimate oaths of office on file. Their loyalties lie outside the USA… with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or globalists who wish to see the United States of America utterly destroyed. Thanks to the White Hats and President Trump, nearly ALL criminal Biden cabinet members and handlers executed at GITMO by the Judge Advocate General Corps and the US Military Commission are gone.

In July, Colby Jenkins, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, hosted a war council at NORTHCOM headquarters.

Present were not just American agencies — but rogue elements who flipped from the FBI, DHS, and even CIA. Real patriots on the inside, finally breaking ranks from the Deep State cabal, now operating under President Trump’s direct command.

Shortly after, Guillot held a classified meeting with Mexican military leadership — not because we need their permission, but because intel showed cartel leaders had infiltrated key Mexican military units.

The message was clear: cooperate with the United States or be treated as a hostile force.

Don’t forget this: the cartels own entire sectors of the Mexican government.

They run airfields, ports, tax systems, and elections. But it goes deeper.

Cartels act as transport for more than drugs — they move people. Not just migrants, but high-value trafficking assets for elite ritual networks.

Children, organ harvest victims, hybrid experimentation candidates — this is the pipeline they protect. And now, it’s being destroyed from above.

Just days ago — and this is being completely blacked out in the media — a U.S. military surveillance drone intercepted encrypted transmissions between cartel leaders and off-grid servers based in Luxembourg, the very same region where Epstein’s client list data backups were rumored to have been stored.

It confirms what we’ve said for years: these groups are not just narcos. They are nodes in a global shadow operation to maintain elite control over supply chains, currency laundering, and weaponized migration.

And don’t think for a second this is just about fentanyl.

Mexican cartel compounds have been used to test and distribute synthetic bio-agents designed to mimic illnesses — from Ebola-like hemorrhagic fevers to skin-rotting necrotoxins. Why? Because it’s cheaper than vaccines and easier to blame on nature.

These operations are funded by shell corporations tied directly to NGOs connected to the Clinton Foundation, Open Society Foundations, and even Vatican banking fronts.

Yes. The Vatican. That’s how deep this goes.

The entire border narrative under criminal Biden was a setup. NGO “rescue” operations? Human shields. FEMA relocation? Domestic distribution of trafficked humans. ICE whistleblowers? Silenced under NDA threats.

And now, under President Trump, those same NDA documents are being unsealed.

Hundreds of them. Some of the most explosive revelations, involving cartel-bribed senators and compromised federal judges, are now in military tribunals — sealed for now, but ready.

President Trump’s leadership is not just a political presidency anymore — it’s a wartime command. This directive is phase one of the military takedown of the global elite’s southern flank.

That’s why mainstream media has gone silent on cartel violence. Why would they risk headlines that lead back to their own donors and offshore connections?

Meanwhile, on the ground in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico — special forces are already mobilized. Military C-130s have landed in remote bases under night cover.

Predator drones are circling southern cartel airfields. Unmarked convoys are deploying with jammers, EMP grenades, and railgun prototypes previously unacknowledged by DARPA.

What we’re witnessing is real-world theater, unfolding in silence while the rest of the population watches Netflix.

The December deadline for operational readiness isn’t a guess. It’s locked in.

And when the time hits — if Mexico refuses to cooperate fully — President Trump has already authorized limited-scope extraterritorial engagements.

In plain English: we will cross the border, hit the targets, and leave without asking permission.

This isn’t just about Mexico. This is about cutting off the blood supply of the global cabal — severing their access to cash, children, chemical agents, and chaos.

And for those still wondering if President Trump is serious? Ask yourself this: why has GITMO undergone its largest expansion since 2002?

Why have 12 cargo planes landed at El Paso in the last week, without public manifest records? Why are global elites fleeing to non-extradition countries like the Maldives and Andorra? Because they know what’s coming.

This is real. This is war. And President Trump isn’t playing chess anymore. He’s flipping the entire board.

BOTTOMLINE

Leaked “top-secret military directive” authorizing immediate U.S. strikes on Mexican cartels, including a “kill list” of leaders, raids on alleged biolabs producing bio-weapons, disruption of child trafficking networks tied to global elites, hits on CIA-linked black sites, and GITMO preparations for captives—are part of a war against a “Deep State” involving figures like the late Klaus Schwab and the late Clintons.

While no major Deep State news outlets or government statements confirm any such full-scale operation, the Trump administration has pursued aggressive anti-cartel measures, including:

Threats and Planning for Strikes in Mexico

Actual Strikes on Drug Smugglers in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Real issues like fentanyl deaths (over 100,000 annually in the U.S.) and cartel violence.

