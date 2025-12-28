By Joe Hoft

December 29, 2025

According to PBS, here is a summary of the Insurrection Act:

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he is “allowed” to use it if courts deny his efforts to send the National Guard to U.S. cities.

“Everybody agrees you’re allowed to use that and there is no more court cases, there is no more anything,” President Trump said. “We’re trying to do it in a nicer manner, but we can always use the Insurrection Act if we want.”

“I think what you are seeing is the administration building a case before invoking something like the Insurrection Act,” said Loren Voss, Lawfare public service fellow.

“I think it is absolutely on the table.”

On Tuesday, December 23, it was reported that the Supreme Court ruled against President Trump in his efforts to bring safety and security to cities overrun by illegals, gangs, crime, and chaos.

The American people are guaranteed protection in the Constitution.

When the states don’t provide safety and allow illegals, gangs, and crime to flourish, then the federal government has the right to act to protect those living in these areas.

Clandestine reviewed today’s ruling by the Supreme Court and reported the following on social media.

He says:

BOTTOMLINE

The Supreme Court did not explicitly “give the green light” for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Instead, it was a 6-3 defeat for the administration on a related but distinct issue: deploying the National Guard to Chicago without the state’s consent.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett and joined by the three liberal justices plus Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh, held that the president lacks statutory authority under existing laws (like the Stafford Act or other emergency provisions) to override a governor’s control over their state’s National Guard for domestic law enforcement without explicit congressional authorization or invoking specific statutes.

However, in a footnote, Justice Kavanaugh clarified that the ruling does not address or limit the president’s potential use of the Insurrection Act (1807), which allows the deployment of regular U.S. military forces domestically to suppress insurrections, rebellions, or domestic violence if requested by a state or if federal law enforcement is obstructed.

