By Cassandra MacDonald

December 30, 2025

Patel made it clear this is “just the tip of a very large iceberg,” with investigations ramping up to expose even more corruption in federal programs.

In a lengthy statement posted to X in response to the massively viral video uncovering Somali scams by independent journalist Nick Shirley, Patel detailed the takedown of a $250 million scheme centered around the Feeding Our Future network.

This organization, which was supposed to distribute federal food aid to children in need, instead became a hub for sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering.

According to Patel, the FBI had already surged resources to Minnesota before the recent social media buzz amplified public awareness.

To date, federal prosecutors have charged 78 individuals, with 57 already convicted on various counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy.

Feeding Our Future Defendant Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Among the defendants named are Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool.

The fraudsters didn’t stop at stealing money; they attempted to undermine the justice system itself.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged with trying to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash during a related trial. Those involved have pleaded guilty, with Nur receiving a 10-year prison sentence and being ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution.

Patel’s update comes amid a firestorm of criticism directed at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whose administration oversaw the distribution of these federal funds.

President Trump has labeled Minnesota a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” and blasted Walz for failing to prevent the theft.

Adding fuel to the fire, billionaire Elon Musk recently called for Walz’s prosecution in a viral X post, stating “Prosecute @GovTimWalz,” in response to an investigative video by journalist Nick Shirley exposing apparent fraud in Minnesota’s childcare programs.

WATCH: Nick shirley on X: “🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable We ALL https://t.co/E3Penx2o7a” / X

The video highlighted empty daycares receiving millions in public funds.

With the investigation ongoing, Patel’s post signals that more arrests and revelations could be forthcoming.

BOTTOMLINE

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed that Somali individuals convicted in multimillion-dollar fraud schemes in Minnesota are being referred for denaturalization and deportation proceedings.

This follows the dismantling of a $250 million scam involving federal food aid programs during COVID, which Patel described as “just the tip of a very large iceberg,” signaling ongoing investigations into broader welfare and Medicaid fraud tied to Somali networks in the state.

To date, federal authorities have charged dozens in related cases, with many convictions, and Patel emphasized that citizenship revocation and removal will target those who committed fraud after naturalization.

This aligns with the Trump administration’s focus on accountability for immigrant fraud rings that have cost taxpayers billions in programs like child nutrition, daycare, and homeless services.

