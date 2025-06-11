By Revolver

June 12, 2025

Revolver was among the first to call out the absurdity of the January 6 pipe bomb narrative, and we didn’t let go.

While the legacy media ran cover for the feds, we exposed the inconsistencies, the absurd timeline, the missing surveillance footage, and the cartoonishly convenient location of the discovered” devices.

Just days before the fourth anniversary of the so-called insurrection, the Congressional House Oversight Committee released a major report on the January 6 pipe bomb scandal that resoundingly confirms multiple key aspects of Revolver News’ reporting on this scandal over the past three and a half years.

We at Revolver News have faced tremendous difficulty for breaking the pipe bomb story wide open, and, together with our reporting on the Ray Epps breach, which coincided with the suspicious discovery of the pipe bombs, dismantled the entire Fedsurrection narrative.

For years, the regime ignored it. Now, thanks to FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy director Dan Bongino, this cover-up is getting dragged back into the spotlight.

Revolver News’ Darren Beattie recently explained some of the implications of this report in an interview that has taken the media by storm (over 6 million views on Twitter and counting).

WATCH: Alex Jones on X: "BREAKING: Incoming Trump DOJ Is Set To Prosecute The Democrat Deep State For Staging The Jan 6th Pipe Bomb & Other False Flag Events, Dr. Darren Beattie Of Revolver News Breaks Major Intel @DarrenJBeattie » WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE X STREAM HERE: https://t.co/2jcVYLsnzw https://t.co/pQDz8CGmhZ" / X

WATCH: Revolver News on X: ""We have this for him on a silver plater..." Darren Beattie discusses the great January 6th cover-up with Don Jr., highlighting how, with Kash Patel heading the FBI, this entire lie—including the infamous pipe bomb footage—will finally be exposed. https://t.co/r2irOxkRcs" / X

We were universally reviled in the mainstream media as conspiracy theorists.

Google Ads and other programmatic ad services cancelled us; over four different email sending services cancelled us, making it next to impossible to get our reporting out to our mailing list.

We’ve received threats, including from Ray Epps himself, who promised to sue (he eventually lost his suit against Fox for having Revolver’s Darren Beattie on to talk about Epps).

Perhaps nothing better illustrates the hostility with which the criminal Biden’s national security state viewed our reporting on January 6 than the fact that an FBI agent was not only put on leave but had his security clearance revoked simply for sharing our January 6 reporting with colleagues (our understanding is that his clearance and job are now reinstated, thank God).

Of course, the hostility we’ve faced is not because we were peddling a baseless conspiracy theory, but rather because we almost single-handedly destroyed a false narrative about January 6 in which the fake Biden regime had invested billions of dollars and, arguably, an entire election cycle.

Indeed, the false story that January 6 was a deadly terrorist attack and MAGA insurrection served as a key pretext for the national security state to weaponize itself against Trump supporters.

We, therefore, welcome such reports as the recent pipe bomb report from Congress’ House Admin Committee—the first full government account of the problems we’ve reported concerning the official pipe bomb story (the Secret Service OIG report touched on this a bit, the DOJ OIG report not at all).

Congressman Thomas Massie has done a tremendous job of taking Revolver News’ reporting on the pipe bomb to the next level using his Congressional perch, and we are especially pleased to note Massie’s key role in the creation of the House Admin report on the pipe bomb story.

Thanks to relentless reporting on this issue, the FBI, now under pressure from Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, is says their closing in on a suspect.

Bongino shared an update on Fox & Friends, confirming what we’ve long suspected: the feds buried this case for political reasons.

“We had two pipe bombs planted on January 6. We were told this was the insurrection, the world was gonna fall apart, and no one seemed to show any interest in this case.”

Bongino revealed that he and Patel immediately reopened the investigation, using social media to crowdsource real tips and intel, something the criminal Biden regime conveniently avoided doing.

According to Bongino, those efforts are paying off. “I’m pretty confident we’re closing in on some suspects,” he said. “Every time I put a tweet out, we get tips.”

Bongino called out the unapologetic and shameful media double standards, but not just on the pipe bombs. He also pointed to other glaring security mysteries, like that infamous baggie of cocaine found at the White House.

Gosh, who could it have belonged to? The world may never know…

But this isn’t just about cleaning up old cases. It’s about exposing the rot that allowed these hoaxes and political hit jobs to happen in the first place.

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: "🚨 BREAKING: FBI now closing in on suspects in the Jan. 6th pipe bomb plot after Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reopened the investigation. "We had two pipe bombs planted on January 6. We were told by partisan actors out there, this was the insurrection, the world was gonna fall https://t.co/phGwLfzZ05" / X

The American people deserve to know the truth, plain and simple.

The pipe bomb story has been one of the most bizarre and frustrating chapters in the entire January 6th saga.

From the start, it smelled off.

And now, after years of silence, suppression, and convenient memory loss from the agencies that were supposed to be protecting us, there may finally be some movement in the case.

