July 30, 2025

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford (R-AR) have dropped a political nuke on Washington: Smoking-gun thumb drives containing unreviewed evidence in the late Hillary Clinton email scandal have been sitting in an FBI office collecting dust for over SIX YEARS.

The letter, addressed directly to FBI Director Kash Patel, demands that the unevaluated materials — which include sensitive intelligence, foreign communications, and damning evidence related to the Clinton Foundation and treasonous Barack Obama — be immediately reviewed and exposed to the American people.

“Thumb drives containing unreviewed info on the Clinton email scandal & mishandling of highly classified info [have] been sitting at an FBI offshoot office since 2018. I sent a letter [with] House Intel Chair Crawford asking [Director] Patel [to] review materials & report back ASAP,” Grassley wrote on X.

According to the press release, “This untapped and unreviewed information has lived within thumb drives in the FBI’s custody inside a Northern Virginia offshoot office of the FBI’s Washington Field Office since 2018.

This letter was sent in response to Chairman Grassley’s efforts to get the appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report reviewing the DOJ and FBI’s handling of the Clinton investigation, also known as the “Clinton annex,” declassified.”

Grassley and Crawford issued the following statement:

“The revelations contained in the declassified OIG appendix are at the heart of why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became distrusted by so many under your agency’s prior directors: a failure to impartially conduct its law enforcement and intelligence mission. Concerning the issue at hand, the late James Comey’s FBI shockingly failed to review and exploit evidence in its own possession, even though they admitted in written memos the information was necessary to conduct a ‘thorough and complete investigation.’ The FBI also failed to review and exploit other foreign intelligence information.”

“Therefore, we now write to stress the importance that this material be immediately dug out from hiding and properly assessed. How evidence, which purportedly includes information related to ‘former President Barack Obama’s emails’ and ‘network infrastructure diagrams for U.S. government classified networks,’ remained unreviewed by the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world is mind-numbing. We know you will not similarly ignore evidence in your agency’s possession, no matter where its exploitation or conclusions might lead.”

Read the full letter sent to Kash Patel below:

BOTTOMLINE

