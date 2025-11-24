By Joe Hoft

In April 2023, Californian Chris Bish provided us with documentation indicating that the late Adam Schiff was allegedly committing mortgage and/or election fraud.

Authorities in the criminal Biden Administration refused to do anything, so Bish went to Congress.

This is what we reported:

EXCLUSIVE: US Congressman Adam Schiff Is in Deep Schiff – Ethics Complaint Filed Alleging Several Violations of Law in California and Maryland

US Congressman Adam Schiff from California is in deep trouble. An ethics complaint has been filed against Schiff by a concerned citizen alleging that Schiff has committed election and voter fraud claiming he was both a citizen of California and Maryland.

In 2000, Schiff was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and has served as a member from the state of California through the 2024 Election.

In 2024, a Schiff doppelganger or body double ran for the US Senate.

Schiff reportedly purchased a home in Maryland with his wife in 2003, stating they would occupy this home for 12 consecutive months as their “primary residence”. Despite this claim, Schiff continued to vote in California.

Schiff refinanced his home in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013, claiming the Maryland home was his primary residence.

In 2009, a House Ethics investigation claimed that Schiff did this, and Schiff claimed it was an error, and he repaid the exempt taxes to the state of Maryland.

A fellow member of Congress, Steven Watkins of Oklahoma, was charged with criminal counts for doing the same thing.

In addition, the amount of the home mortgage has remained basically the same this entire time. Bish asked Congress to investigate this matter. (See details on her findings here).

BREAKING: DOJ Not Going After Adam Schiff, It’s Going After Ed Martin and Those Who Uncovered Schiff’s Mortgage Crimes!?!

WTH? The DOJ is going after Ed Martin and those who uncovered Adam Schiff’s mortgage crimes – not going after Schiff!?!

What is going on?

The big picture: Bish said she expected to discuss her findings on Schiff but was instead questioned about her possible coordination with Martin and Pulte; she denied any such communications.

Authorities appear to be investigating the investigators, shifting focus from Schiff to the conduct of those pursuing the probe, raising concerns about politically motivated investigations.

This development adds to criticism surrounding Martin and Pulte’s aggressive efforts to investigate President Trump’s political opponents for alleged mortgage fraud, which have involved questionable tactics and overhyped claims.

Nothing was ever done with this complaint. Schiff was given a pass.

When others showed up earlier this year with accusations of mortgage fraud, like the former New York Attorney General Letitia James, Bish shared her reporting again.

It looked like Schiff was finally in deep $hit. Then we heard that Schiff’s case was being pushed aside again.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that there was insufficient evidence to indict Schiff.

However, Bish responded to say not to worry, as she is on her way to DC to discuss the mountains of evidence showing that Adam Schiff was committing mortgage and/or election fraud on Thursday with government officials.

Ironically, it was MSNBC that released information on what happened next.

Bish ended up covering her own costs to travel to Washington, DC, to share what she had uncovered involving Schiff’s alleged mortgage and/or election crimes.

What Bish never expected was that the individuals she met didn’t want to know about Schiff’s crimes; they wanted to know about Bish’s conversations with the DOJ’s Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

A report was released on Friday stating that US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was behind the investigation.

It was reported that Ed Martin and Bill Pulte, who were investigating Adam Schiff’s mortgage crimes, were the ones being investigated by the DOJ’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

We discussed this on the War Room on Friday.

In response to this story, Ed Martin shared a message on Twitter about what is going on in the DOJ:

BOTTOMLINE

Reports emerged over the weekend alleging that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is overseeing or encouraging a federal grand jury investigation into DOJ official Ed Martin (the U.S. Pardon Attorney and head of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group) and Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte.

The probe reportedly focuses on potential misconduct in their handling of mortgage fraud investigations targeting critics of President Trump, such as the late Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), including claims of improperly appointing unauthorized individuals to assist in probes or illegally sharing sensitive information.

In response, Ed Martin posted on X denying the reports, stating: “Ed Martin throws off the false claims that his boss, Todd Blanche, is investigating him for the prosecutions of Schiff and James. Totally false!”

He emphasized that he and Pulte are continuing their work without issue, and suggested that targets like Schiff should “lawyer up.”

Multiple conservative outlets are framing the initial reports as misinformation aimed at dividing the Trump administration’s DOJ team.

