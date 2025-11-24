Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Bonaldi's avatar
Lawrence Bonaldi
1h

This was a very informative and interesting article which should help to dispel any misinformation about division in the DOJ’s investigation of Adam Schiff. Hopefully, the truth and justice will prevail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture