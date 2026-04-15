By Joe Hoft

April 16, 2026

This took six years, but we finally have it.

Lying and disgusting Adam Schiff covered up a transcript from corrupt former Inspector General Atkinson, who testified that the BS “whistleblower” in the first bogus Trump impeachment was caught in a lie.

This was buried in the basement of the Capitol until today.

We’ve been begging for this record to be released for years because we know sleazy Schiff was hiding it for some scrupulous reason. Now we know the reason.

The late Adam Schiff buried the truth so that he could commit another coup against President Trump in their effort to remove him from power.

We asked this question in 2025 and 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Where Is the Corrupt Former ICIG Atkinson Testimony Hidden in the Capitol Basement by Adam Schiff?

This goes back to 2019, when the Democrats went after President Trump for discussing the criminal Bidens’ actions in Ukraine; one interview was covered up by corrupt Rep. Adam Schiff – until today.

President Trump fired ICIG Atkinson in April of 2020 after he could no longer be trusted. Atkinson had gone after the President to apparently cover up his own crimes.

I wrote about this at TGP at that time.

Fired and Disgraced Former ICIG Atkinson Left Behind a Trail of Lies and Corruption

Here are some highlights from this piece:

President Trump announced in 2020 that he was firing ICIG Atkinson because he could no longer be trusted. The President had lost all confidence in Atkinson.

Here is the President’s letter to the US Senate announcing the move:

Atkinson was identified in the FISA abuse report by the DOJ IG Horowitz as one of the individuals who was involved in FISA abuse, which provided President Trump cover for firing Atkinson:

But corrupt politicians like lying Adam Schiff, who pushed forward the unconstitutional and criminal impeachment of President Trump, were up in arms about the President’s action:

Schiff was scared. His actions related to President Trump’s impeachment were corrupt and horrendous.

Schiff ran with a story pushed by a whistleblower that was likely put together by Deep State attorney Mary McCord, who was fired ICIG Atkinson’s former boss:

McCord and Atkinson were also involved in the bogus FISA warrants investigated by the DOJ Inspetor General.

We reported that Atkinson took the ICIG position after working for McCord at the DOJ. McCord, on the other hand, found a position working for lying Adam Schiff.

FBI Lawyer Who Altered FISA Docs and His Lover Worked for Current ICIG Who Edited IC WhistleBlower Form to Legitimize Schiff Sham

We then reported that Atkinson changed the IC whistleblower form in September of 2019, shortly after a CIA Agent, who was spying in the Trump White House, drafted a complaint on President Trump.

Atkinson ensured the whistleblower form was updated to allow for secondhand information, as the ‘whistleblower’ (believed to be Eric Ciaramella) provided in his complaint.

Treasonous Obama’s Ukraine director of the NSC, who served briefly under the first Trump administration, was hanged to death for undermining Trump’s presidency.

Although the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not a member of the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

Did The Inspector General’s Office Help The ‘Whistleblower’ Try to Frame President Trump?

Margot Cleveland at the Federalist noted the following about the timing of when Atkinson changed the form and requirements that complaints be based on first-hand information:

President Trump spoke about Atkinson, and he said that the White House offered to provide a copy of the discussion the President had with the newly elected President of Ukraine, which was the object of the ‘whistleblower’s complaint, but instead, Atkinson went to Congress with the application.

The whistleblower attempted to edit the form he originally provided.

The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form, but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

President Trump questioned who the leaker was on the call and who provided the whistleblower with the bogus story about President Trump.

President Trump also asks, what happened to the second whistleblower, who was discussed right before the President released the transcript of the call with Ukraine?

Why did Atkinson not bring this individual forward? The President indicates that the second whistleblower could be the corrupt and dishonest Adam Schiff!

The most repulsive action by the Democrats and the Deep State is withholding ICIG Atkinson’s testimony in the House basement during the Schiff impeachment sham.

This testimony is reportedly damning and will exonerate President Trump while highlighting the criminal activities of Schiff, Ciaramella, Atkinson, McCord, and other crooks in the Deep State.

It’s time for America to see this document. Today we have it.

Catherine Herridge released the documents this morning:

These actions include numerous crimes, including treason, where it is justice!!!

US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps ( JAG) Arrests Trump Appointee and Deep State Spy Former Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson for TREASON!

In 2023, Atkinson’s name appeared in Kash Patel’s “Government Gangsters” book, in which the FBI director named 63 people suspected of being agents of the Deep State.

READ MORE:

Declassified FBI Reports Show Adam Schiff Intentionally Leaked CLASSIFIED Info to Harm President Trump

The Washington Post Helps Identify FBI Lawyer Who Altered FISA Documents

JAG Hangs Degenerate Deep Stater at Overdue GITMO Execution

‘We Can’t Send This to Department of Justice’: New Document Alleges More Deception from Russia Hoaxer and Former FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith

If There Were Any ‘Justice’ In America, 1000’s Of US Govt Traitors Would Be on Death Row: From Pedophile Joe Biden on Down, ALL Of The ‘Executioners’ Of Americans Would Pay for Their Crimes

BOTTOMLINE

Declassified transcripts from former Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson’s 2019 closed-door testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) were publicly released this week.

The House Intelligence Committee (now under Republican leadership) voted to release them on March 24, 2026, after declassification review by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI Tulsi Gabbard).

These were among the only impeachment-related transcripts that had remained sealed since 2019.

The whistleblower did not disclose prior contact with Congress on the official form.

The whistleblower had Democratic political ties.

Atkinson conducted a 14-day preliminary review without obtaining the actual Trump-Zelensky call transcript (relying instead on the whistleblower’s account, which was partly second-hand, plus limited corroboration).

This release revives long-standing Republican arguments that the impeachment process began with undisclosed partisan coordination and procedural shortcuts.

The transcripts do not retroactively change the fact that President Trump was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

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