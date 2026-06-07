By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 8, 2026

Under the pretext of an “Urban War” training exercise, US Marines operating in Long Beach, California, rescued six young children from the mansion of a yet unnamed Hollywood pedophile whose 6,000-square-foot home had a “kiddie porn dungeon” and walls plastered with photographs of Jefferey Epstein, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Over the last several days, the US military—soldiers and Marines—have conducted urban warfare exercises in Pasadena and Long Beach, California, angering city officials who say they had no warning and startling sleepy residents who awoke to sounds of gunfire and the whirling whoosh of Blackhawk helicopter blades slicing through the air.

Liberal leaders like wicked witch Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of deliberately intimidating a populace that loathes him.

The military, however, said its “super drills,” featuring Special Operations Forces and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, had been scheduled months in advance and that local leaders had received early notice.

Superficially, the war games were war games—approximately 2,000 Marines and soldiers from Camp Pendleton and Fort Irwin practiced urban pacification drills at vacant warehouses and buildings, as well as at one hospital and the Golden Sails Hotel, which voluntarily participated.

Rifle reports echoed in the air, and the thunderous clap of rocket fire (fired out to sea, not at standing structures) engendered hysteria among locals.

What the military didn’t make public, though, was that the war games were a smokescreen for a real-world operation targeting the home of a perverted pedophile suspected of being a child trafficker.

This information comes to us via unimpeachable sources at General Eric M. Smith’s office.

As choppers buzzed Long Beach and Pasadena Thursday night, and Marines and Soldiers breached empty warehouses, a 14-man Marine Special Operations Team (MSOT) surrounded a gated compound—a 6,100-square-foot, three-story waterfront home—in the ultra-wealthy Bluff Park district of Long Beach.

Unlike the other 2,000-armed forces members swarming SoCal, MSOT’s rifle and pistol magazines weren’t loaded with blanks.

The team leader held a monitor that displayed a thermal image, projected by an overhead RQ-21 “Blackjack” drone, of a dozen men patrolling the grounds.

The drone, our source said, had been modified to carry a high-energy laser and a non-lethal directed-energy acoustic weapon that causes physical pain and violent nausea.

The MSOT stormed the complex after the drone incapacitated the guards, who were coughing up phlegm and screaming, “I’m blind, I’m blind,” as the Marines dispatched them one by one.

“Our guys had ear and eye protection. We killed the bastards,” our source said.

The same drone, he added, picked up eight static heat signatures in the main house.

The Marines affixed a C-4 charge to the front door and blew it open, and the concussive blast had splintered a door whose shrapnel blew two AR-15-holding security guards off their feet.

The Marines mercifully put them out of their misery, peppering them with M27 fire.

In the kitchen, they shot dead another guard who frantically but futilely tried to yank a pistol from his waistband.

Amid the carnage, the Marines heard a voice shouting, “I give up, I give up. Don’t kill me. I just work here.”

A man, his empty hands held high, was climbing a staircase from the basement to the first floor. His pleas fell on deaf ears; the Marines opened fire, perforating him until he resembled a bloody slice of Swiss cheese.

Hacking up blood, he quivered and trembled, gurgling, “Why me?” as life drained from his eyes and pallid face.

In the basement, the Marines found six USA children between six and twelve years old shackled by their wrists and ankles to a wall. Before each, there was a dog bowl filled with putrid water and gobs of maggot-infested corned beef hash.

“We pulled the kids out of that nightmare, and they’re getting medical attention,” our source said. “How many times, now, have we dealt with this shit? This fucker had fucking naked Epstein pictures all over his house, too.”

The homeowner, whose name our source wouldn’t name, wasn’t present during the rescue.

“I’ll say this—85% of motion picture people are pedos,” he said. “Thank God for President Trump and his love for our country’s children.”

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