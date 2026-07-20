By J.M. Phelps

July 20, 2026

Bounties and incentives for the assassination of President Donald Trump have emerged as a significant concern amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, which are increasingly veering toward a larger conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has recently provided the U.S. with new intelligence indicating that Iranian regime is formulating a new scheme to assassinate the President of the United States.

This revelation adds to a series of previous threats from Iran regarding President Trump’s assassination.

In the face of such threats, President Donald Trump, undeterred, took a significant step forward in diplomacy in the region.

On July 14, 2026, he welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi to the White House.

At the meeting, President Trump commented on the January 2020 U.S. drone strike that resulted in the deaths of Iranian IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and former Deputy Chief of the Popular Mobilizations Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

As reported by The Associated Press, al-Zaidi avoided addressing President Trump’s comments, stating, “At that time, I wasn’t involved in politics. Let’s talk about the future.”

President Trump touts ‘tremendous chemistry’ with new Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi during White House visit

Following President Trump’s comments, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-aligned militants, responded via social media, asserting that his statements reflect the arrogance and moral decay of the U.S. government.

This group, part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance,” aligns with many of the regime’s ideological goals.

A report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) verifies that a short announcement on Telegram declared the group is offering a $10 million reward for the assassination of “criminal Trump.”

In another provocative move, a billboard depicting Donald Trump in a coffin, accompanied by the phrase “We Kill Trump,” has recently emerged in central Tehran. This display follows the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and coincides with renewed promises of retaliation from Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Alongside these threats and propaganda, earlier this month, Amir-Hossein Sabeti, a member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly representing Tehran, called on lawmakers to “prioritize” the consideration of a bill titled “Revenge on Trump and Other U.S. and Israeli Leaders” in Parliament’s agenda.

Iran MP Demands Parliament Prioritize “Revenge on Trump” Bill

This legislative push comes amid a broader context of escalating tensions and aggressive rhetoric directed at U.S. officials.

In May, the Islamic Republic began reviewing a bill that would provide a substantial financial reward for anyone who assassinated President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and/or CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper.

Iran’s Controversial Bill Offers $57 Million Bounty for Assassinating President Trump Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

The proposal stipulates that the government must set aside the equivalent of $57.9 million for any person or group that successfully carries out the assassination of President Donald Trump and the others.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain elevated, the strong rhetoric from Iran and its affiliated factions, coupled with the financial incentives being proposed, underscore the persistent hostilities and the potential for further escalation.

The repeated calls for President Trump’s assassination continue to cast significant doubt on the viability of diplomatic solutions and the future of international stability in the region.

WATCH: Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “🚨 9TH NIGHT OF STRIKES — TRUMP HONORING FALLEN HEROES AND HITTING IRAN HARD! CENTCOM pounded Iranian command centers, surveillance, and maritime targets overnight after Iran killed U.S. servicemembers. President Trump: “We hit them very hard again tonight… in honor of those https://t.co/ISoTCg3QnC” / X

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WHITE HOUSE UNDER ATTACK: ANOTHER FAILED DEEP STATE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. and Iran (with Israeli involvement) have been engaged in a conflict that began with major U.S./Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026.

These strikes targeted Iranian military, nuclear, and leadership sites and resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases, Israeli targets, and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A temporary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and ceasefire were reached in mid-June 2026 broke down in early July 2026 after Iran struck commercial ships in the Strait.

As of mid-to-late July 2026, tit-for-tat exchanges continued, with the U.S. conducting multiple nights of strikes and Iran vowing responses.

Iran framed this as “qisas” (retribution) for the 2020 Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killings, calling on individuals or groups to carry out or facilitate the act.

Earlier and parallel reports (2025–2026) referenced fatwas, state media posters, and claims of $40M+ bounties or online funds from pro-regime groups and hackers like “Handala,” often tied to revenge narratives.

Iranian state TV and officials have amplified calls for vengeance, with some explicitly naming Prsident Trump as a top target.

In July 2026 statements, President Trump warned that if Iran acts on assassination threats, the U.S. military has “1,000 missiles locked and loaded” aimed at Iran, with thousands more to follow, vowing to “bomb them at levels they’ve never seen before” and “completely decimate and destroy” relevant areas.

He has described Iranian actors as “evil, sick people” and emphasized enhanced security.

From the Iranian regime and aligned groups’ viewpoint, these threats represent justified retaliation for U.S./Israeli strikes that killed their supreme leader and commanders, plus historical grievances.

From the U.S. perspective, they reflect Iran’s pattern of sponsoring terrorism and proxy aggression, with bounties often more aspirational or symbolic than immediately executable due to operational challenges, U.S. intelligence, and deterrence.

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