Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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JJ's avatar
JJ
7h

Who is surprised ? 😏

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Lessons Along The Way's avatar
Lessons Along The Way
8h

I’m not surprised.

I never am anymore.

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