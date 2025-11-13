By Alex Oliveira

November 14, 2025

Nearly half of all immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities were found to have committed some form of immigration fraud during a recent sweep by authorities with the Department of Homeland Security, officials revealed Tuesday.

WATCH: 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 on X: “Here it is: Nearly half of all Islamic immigrants in the Minnesota found to have committed Ilhan Omar—immigration fraud, marriage fraud, tax fraud, loan fraud, bribery, forgery, perjury, bigamy and incest during a recent sweep by the Department of Homeland Security, US https://t.co/Fx3z5XAd0s” / X

“Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph B. Edlow told reporters Tuesday.

Officials didn’t point to a specific group, but the Twin Cities have seen a massive uptick in Somali refugees and immigrants in recent years — with more than 82,000 from the East African country living in Minnesota.

USCIS visited 1,000 homes across Minneapolis and St. Paul in the last two weeks and found “nearly 50%” of inhabitants were engaged in some form of immigration fraud.

“Our officers found indications of fraud, non-compliance or public safety and national security concerns,” Edlow said.

“What they found should shock all of America.”

The operation – dubbed Twin Shield and carried out with the help of ICE – began on Sept. 13 and concluded this week, with Edlow calling it a “success” that could soon be repeated in cities across the country.

“This is the first of many,” Edlow said.

“Any city should be prepared to be the site for an operation of this magnitude.”

Questions about the influx of migrants to the Twin Cities — particularly Somali migrants — have been in the national spotlight since claims emerged that liberal firebrand Rep. Ilhan Omar — a naturalized US citizen from Somalia — married her own brother to get him US citizenship.

Omar has denied the reports, which originated in conservative blogs as she was running for state office in 2016, calling them “false and ridiculous.”

It remains unclear how many people were detained in the recent federal operation — officials would only disclose that “multiple” had been taken into custody, explaining that it was too early to give an accurate number.

The Twin Cities were chosen because the “data” showed it as a hotspot for “manipulation and misuse of the immigration system,” officials said, with cases of marriage fraud found to be a particular problem.

In one incident, investigators encountered a Kenyan immigrant who paid just $100 for a fake death certificate in his wife’s name so he could marry his way into the US. The trouble is, his wife was alive and well, and found with their five kids in Minneapolis.

“Incidentally, he has another wife living in Sweden with whom has an additional three children,” Edlow said.

Another migrant found living in the Twin Cities was the son of a “known or suspected terrorist on the no-fly list,” and had made numerous attempts to commit marriage fraud before being caught in the operation, according to officials.

He is now in custody for deportation.

A third person conned an elderly American woman into marriage – and while the bogus couple have since divorced, officials said she “lives in fear” of retaliation from the conman.

“I want the American people to know that we are declaring war on immigration fraud,” Edlow said. “We have a responsibility to keep this system legitimate.”

“What has been uncovered by these diligent officers over the past two weeks, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.”

Minnesota has sizable immigrant populations from countries like India, Vietnam, and Mexico, but its Somali residents have been a flashpoint for years.

Minneapolis mayor who oversaw BLM riots loses Democrat backing to Somali American socialist

The first refugees from Horn of Africa started arriving in the 1990s as Somalia descended into a violent civil war and famine.

While most are law-abiding asylum seekers – former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek previously told Fox News “95%” are “good people” who want “to raise their families” – a minority have caused an outsized negative impact with rampant crime and gang activity.

Governor Tim Walz opened Minnesota’s door to Somali immigrants as gangs became more prevalent

Walz has supported driver’s licenses, tuition-free college program, and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Credit card fraud and burglaries have been chief among those crimes – while in some extreme cases recruitment to overseas terror organizations like ISIS have been encountered.

READ MORE:

“Blatant Fraud”: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Operation Uncovers Fraud In 44% Of Pending Immigration Cases in Minneapolis

TREASON: ICE Report Reveals Over 13,000 Murderers, 15,000 Rapists, and 425,000 Convicted Criminals Allowed into America by Biden-Harris Open Border

ICE Arrests Criminal Sexual Predators Among Illegal Immigrants in Nationwide Operation

Trump administration is reviewing all 55 million foreigners with US visas for any violations

BOTTOMLINE

USCIS, in coordination with ICE and the FBI, conducted Operation Twin Shield targeting immigration fraud in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The operation involved reviewing over 1,000 cases flagged for potential fraud or ineligibility indicators, such as marriage-based petitions, employment authorizations, and parole requests.

Officers performed more than 900 site visits and in-person interviews. In total, 275 cases showed evidence of fraud, non-compliance, public safety issues, or national security concerns.

USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow described the findings as shocking and declared an “all-out war on immigration fraud,” noting this was the first of many such operations in U.S. cities

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.