January 3, 2026

A high-ranking Military source this morning told Real Raw News that US Special Operations Forces extracted “numerous” children of unknown nationalities from “ground zero” ahead of US cruise missiles and airstrikes that carpeted “confirmed” narcotics refineries and warehouses near Caracas and in other remote regions of Venezuela.

The same source said that the CIA’s Special Operations Group, which included Delta Force Operators, captured Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and flew him out of the country to GITMO, but he would not elucidate on how or where Maduro was caught.

Last night, President Trump fulfilled his highly controversial pledge to decapitate the Maduro regime and cripple its fentanyl and cocaine warehouses and refineries.

The strike package included cruise missiles fired from an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and F/A-18 jets from the USS Gerald Ford in the Caribbean Sea.

It’s unclear whether the planes dropped bombs or were the “G” variant, which carries an electronic countermeasure and jamming suite.

“Several” Tomahawk cruise missiles rained down on Caracas with “surgical precision,” our source said, obliterating drug warehouses operated by the notorious Cartel de los Soles and violent Tren de Argua gangsters, which had, our source added, routinely kicked back profits directly to Maduro.

Fort Tiona, home to the Ministry of Defense, was also struck.

Pictures of burning buildings and uncontrolled conflagrations surfaced on social media after the strike, with President Trump on Truth Social confirming the attack and saying he would hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. (EST) Saturday.

As bombs fell, the attack evoked mixed reactions from the president’s base; some praised his brazen resolve while others condemned US-enforced regime change, paralleling last night’s attack to the late George Bush’s invasion of Iraq and Obama’s destruction of Libya.

“Trump showed his Neo-con colors,” one administration source who opposed the bombing told Real Raw News.

“We have an ethical and legal imperative to stop the flow of deadly narcotics,” our military source said. “The president acted lawfully.”

Venezuela’s government, or what’s left of it, feels differently.

In the aftermath, Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, condemned the strike, saying on television, “Innocent victims have been mortally wounded and others killed by this criminal terrorist attack.”

He demanded “proof of life” that Maduro and his wife, Celia, were still alive, and said the bombings had inflicted a catastrophic death toll upon Caracas’ civilians.

Our military source refuted that claim:

“We know what and who we hit, and we take significant effort to limit collateral damage. The Venezuelan attorney general made that statement too damn quickly for anyone there to have conducted a thorough battle-damage assessment. It’s pure propaganda.”

As for the rescued children, our source said the US intelligence apparatus had learned that drug traffickers were using extremely young children as slave labor to package narcotics at two warehouses on the outskirts of Caracas.

“These weren’t cartelists’ kids, if you catch my drift. These kids got abducted to be sold as sex slaves, but, for whatever reason, they weren’t considered, what word to use, sellable or buyable, so they got put to work. I can’t give you numbers right now, but children were removed from those locations ahead of time,” our source said.

“Eliminating traffickers and arresting Maduro has helped Make America Great Again. Remember, President Trump pledged to Make America Great Again—he didn’t specify North America, Central America, or South America—he said America. And thanks to President Trump’s decisive actions, America was made greater last night,” our source said.

