By Cassandra MacDonald

September 12, 2025

Hundreds of mourners assembled at the Idaho State Capitol steps, lighting candles and offering prayers for the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, who was fatally shot in the neck earlier that day during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Eyewitness accounts and viral videos captured the shocking display when a group of hecklers, including local Black Lives Matter leader Terry Wilson and other activists waving rainbow flags, arrived to provoke the crowd of nearly 1,000 grieving conservatives.

Wilson, riding a scooter, drove through the vigil attendees while screaming obscenities like “F-ck Charlie Kirk,” sparking immediate confrontations.

WATCH: Ferrin on X: "Extended footage of a fight at the Idaho Capitol after a man drove through the vigil on a scooter yelling "F*** Charlie Kirk" https://t.co/BlQIozYONL" / X

WATCH: Idaho Liberty Dogs on X: "Another video of the instigator Terry Wilson, disrupting the candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boise. He was screaming obscenities, "F*** Charlie Kirk" at mourners and egging them on to fight. Moments later, a fight broke out, and Terry got his ass handed to him. https://t.co/Hkys3xcScR" / X

Footage shows the situation escalating into a physical brawl where Wilson was reportedly pummeled before Boise Police Department officers intervened.

One video depicts the obese woman in a yellow shirt, and others, hurling insults, while conservatives tried to maintain composure amid the provocation.

This appalling disruption comes amid a wave of left-wing jubilation over Kirk’s murder, which Utah Governor Spencer Cox has labeled a “political assassination.”

President Donald Trump, who confirmed Kirk’s passing, blamed “radical left” rhetoric for inciting such violence and called for it to “stop now.”

Yet, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren deflected pleas to tone down the heat by pointing fingers at the president and refusing to address their side’s inflammatory language.

The search for Kirk’s killer remained ongoing Thursday morning. No suspects have been named.

Two people of interest were detained in the aftermath, but have since been released.

BOTTOMLINE

On September 11, 2025, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a "Prove Me Wrong" event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, in what authorities described as a political assassination.

The 31-year-old was a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, and his death has been linked to a broader wave of political violence in the U.S., including prior attempts on President Trump's life.

A manhunt for the suspect remains ongoing, with condemnations from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and fake pResident Joe Biden, who vowed to address escalating political tensions.

Even dead presidents such as Bush and Clinton expressed outrage, as did Leftist Governor J.B. Pritzker, all of them saying violence has no place in political discourse.

Who controls the deceased president’s social media accounts is unknown, but the outpouring of sympathy was purely theatrical.

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety released two photos of a new person of interest in the assassination of Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In response, candlelight vigils were held across multiple locations, including at the Utah State Capitol and Idaho's State Capitol in Boise on the evening of September 11.

The Boise vigil, attended by hundreds mourning Kirk, turned chaotic when counter-protesters—described in reports and social media as leftists or BLM-affiliated individuals—allegedly crashed the event.

Footage shows a man on a scooter driving through the crowd while yelling "F*** Charlie Kirk," leading to a physical altercation where punches were thrown and participants grappled on the ground.

Witnesses and posts claim the intruders were mocking and celebrating Kirk's death, escalating the scuffle amid chants and shouts.

Meanwhile, a Columbia University professor of Muslim Studies last night held a candlelight vigil, attended by 100ish students, honoring Charlie Kirk's assassin.

