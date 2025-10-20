By Martin Arostegui

October 20, 2025

ARMED to the teeth with missiles and sniper rifles, US forces standing by to take down Venezuela dictator Maduro could face deadly guerrilla-style ambushes.

The Venezuelan leader has vowed to respond after President Donald Trump was given the green light for US forces in the Caribbean to unleash air and ground operations against the country.

Cuban special forces march in Havana. AFP

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members at a camp in the Magdalena Medio region, Colombia. AFP – Getty

A member of the Bolivarian Militia reacts during a march in support of the federal government in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA

Maduro has entrenched himself in a bunker dug into a hillside facing the sprawling Fort Tiuna army base in the capital Caracas.

And he is protected by a “regiment” of Cuban special forces called Black Wasps, according to US intelligence reports.

His chief henchman Diosdado Cabello says he is devising a strategy of “active prolonged resistance”.

At a meeting of army officers and militia leaders, Cabello said: “They plan to come in and out of here quick and easy, but we will pin them down for a hundred years.”

He seems intent on making the US pay a high price for any incursion – even at the cost of turning Venezuelan into another Gaza or Iraq.

Former US national security council staffer Luis Quinones says US forces need to establish dominance over the situation within 48 hours – or it could spiral out of control.

The Trump administration has been hoping that its deployment of missile carrying destroyers and a nuke submarine off Venezuela’s coast might be enough to convince Maduro’s generals to stage a coup and hand him over for the $50million reward on his head.

It comes as US warships have been hunting down Venezuelan speed boats running drugs to the US.

And F-35 stealth aircraft have been flying from a base in Puerto Rico to probe and map out Venezuela’s air defenses.

Ex-general Marco Ferreira, who held high-level government posts before going into exile, predicts that Venezuela troops will “empty out of the barracks” the moment Tomahawk missiles hit.

He told The Sun that the Venezuelan regime has “sicarios” or assassins assigned to military garrisons throughout the country – with orders to shoot commanders on any sign of disloyalty.

In the event of a war, Cabello’s “permanent resistance force” has unlimited supplies of rifles, missiles and other weapons stashed in locations hidden from US air and satellite surveillance – and they could wreak havoc.

Venezuela’s Russian-supplied weapons also include half a dozen mobile S-300 SAM batteries, shorter range Buk missiles, two squadrons of Su-30 jet fighters, about 100 T-72 tanks and a few serviceable Mi-35 attack helicopters.

These would largely be wiped out by US precision strikes in the first eight hours of an attack, according to Pentagon projections.

But Maduro has claimed he can mobilize a four-million strong “peoples’ militia”.

The gun toting Dad’s Army may be a screen for at least 5,000 hardcore Maduro supporters of the paramilitary “Colectivos” – who make up an urban guerrilla network in cities and towns throughout Venezuela, and don’t pose for cameras.

A member of FARC guerrillas mans a checkpoint near Toribio with a machine gun. AFP

Members of the Bolivarian National Militia attend a military drill in Naguanagua, Venezuela. Reuters

Colombian troops seize a massive arsenal from FARC dissident group ‘Estructura 33,’ including 55 rifles. Getty

They draw recruits from prison gangs like Tren de Aragua, who have operated as goon squads for the regime, raiding opponents’ homes, conducting extra official arrests and dispersing opposition rallies with drive-by shootings.

They are also linked with thousands of Hezbollah militants in Venezuela.

Speaking to The Sun, former Venezuelan spy chief General Cristopher Figueres revealed that there are about 1,000 Hezbollah members on Margarita Island.

It is a center of Islamic activism and money laundering operating behind façades of a tourist resort, he said.

Youngsters celebrated the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington by sporting Bin Laden tattoos.

Another 400 Hezbollah militants are located near the Maracay army base outside Caracas.

And some 200 are in the port city of Valencia working security for drug smugglers.

Figueres recalls issuing hundreds of Venezuelan ID documents and passports to new arrivals from the Middle East who couldn’t speak Spanish.

Colectivos and Hezbollah share paramilitary training and violent Marxist and Islamic ideologies at certain community centers.

This includes a gym in the center of Caracas – where a curved Islamic sword hangs over the Venezuelan flag at the entrance.

It was operated by Lebanese born Nasr Al Dinn, who is designated as a Hezbollah operative by the US government.

He combined martial arts sessions with propaganda videos glorifying terrorist acts against America and Israel.

There are thousands of Colombian ELN and FARC guerrillas controlling the main border provinces with Colombia – through which tonnes of cocaine flow to export points in Venezuela.

They coordinate closely with local officials such as Tachira provincial governor Freddy Bernal, an ex-police detective who formed the Colectivos.

All the groups are armed with AK-103 assault rifles, Draganov high precision rifles and other sophisticated weapons acquired from Russia in massive quantities.

US military planners are especially concerned about an estimated 6,000 Igla-S shoulder fired MANPADS acquired by Venezuela.

These weapons can shoot down Blackhawk helicopters and other aircraft landing US troops.

President Nicolás Maduro greets supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Getty

Venezuelan army vehicles pictured during a military deployment in support of Maduro. AFP

And many Iglas are in the hands of Colectivos who are trained in their use and have been seen moving them around Caracas in trucks, according to intelligence reports.

Venezuela’s air force has locally produced versions of Iranian Shahed – 131 kamikaze drones that could be given over to Hezbollah cells by Iranian military advisers in Venezuela, according to the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

Maduro’s regime may also resort to using children and old people as human shields.

It’s reported that military families and other residents of buildings around Fort Tiuna trying to abandon the area in anticipation of US bombings are under lockdowns.

And there are also thousands of political prisoners that could be used as hostages.

While specialized US counter-terror teams may plan take down some of the prisons like the notorious Elocoide in Caracas, many jailed dissidents are scattered in makeshift torture facilities, according to a UN report.

Opposition sources fear that its sadistic chief, Granko Arteaga, who rose from being a personal bodyguard of Maduro’s, could threaten to exterminate them.

US Army War College senior specialist on Latin America, Dr Evan Ellis, said an operation to snatch Maduro has a 30 per cent chance of success.

His Cuban minders are unlikely to let him get taken alive and might even arrange an escape to neighboring Brazil or Colombia.

Their leftist presidents have been friendly to his regime – and may even facilitate covert support to terrorists seeking to destabilize a US-backed democratic government struggling to gain control of the country.

Women stand next to weapons during a drill led by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. Reuters

Colombian troops seized a massive arsenal from a FARC dissident group including more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition. Getty

BOTTOMLINE

Venezuela’s preparations for potential conflict with the United States under President Trump stem from escalating tensions over drug trafficking, regime change rhetoric, and U.S. military actions in the Caribbean.

Since early 2025, President Trump has intensified operations against Venezuelan-linked “narco-terrorist” networks, framing them as a direct threat to U.S. security.

This has included naval deployments, airstrikes on suspected drug vessels, and $50million bounties on Venezuelan leaders like Nicolás Maduro.

The Trump’s administration has declared a “non-international armed conflict” with Venezuelan entities tied to drug cartels, such as the Cartel of the Suns, which allegedly involves high-ranking Venezuelan officials in trafficking cocaine, gold, and weapons.

These moves have been justified as a “war on killers and terrorists,” with President Trump aiming to dismantle cartel networks without occupying territory.

