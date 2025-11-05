By Georgie English

November 6, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s secret blueprint for how he could pull off a full invasion of Venezuela has been revealed by a former defense intelligence expert.

In the latest episode of Battle Plans Exposed, Philip Ingram details how Washington could launch an all out attack and why it may begin with an eerie silence.

US Marines have already been staging live-fire drills close to the Venezuelan border. X

For months now President Trump has waged war on the Caribbean Sea bombing countless drug smuggling vessels and ruthlessly killing those on board. Reuters

Ingram starts this week’s show by announcing: “Today we uncover the truth.

“This is not just a drug war. This could be the prelude to a full scale American invasion.”

And even as he continues to drop kinetic strikes on the narco boats, President Trump’s focus has remained solely fixed on Venezuela‘s President Nicolas Maduro.

He has warned that the dictator’s “days are numbered”.

US forces are said to be preparing to strike military installations and drug cartels inside the South American country.

While also sending America’s military on a war footing with US naval and air assets being moved closer to Venezuelan shores.

Washington accuses the Venezuelan regime, led by Maduro and his top aides, of flooding drugs inside the American territory.

Ingram admits he is on President Trump’s side in regards to Maduro as he says: “Maduro and his cronies got rich by turning Venezuela into a gangsta’s paradise.”

Maduro responded to President Trump by posturing up and deploying weapons of his own across his country in preparation of a looming attack.

Maduro boasts he has 5,000 missiles ready for WAR as President Trump threatens strikes inside Venezuela after latest boat blitz.

But Ingram believes no matter what Maduro does or hard he tries to push back against President Trump, nothing will stop a conflict from erupting.

The intelligence expert says: “President Trump sees Venezuela as a forward operating base for America’s enemies. A Cuba on steroids.

“He’s dusting off a 200-year-old policy, the Monroe Doctrine, the idea that America controls the Western Hemisphere and no foreign power gets to meddle in it.

President Trump’s secret ‘Donroe Doctrine’ plan driving him to brink of new war as 250,000 tons of US steel surround Venezuela.

“And when meddling happens, U.S. has a long and bloody history of correcting the problem. From Chile to Guatemala to Panama.

“When the US decides that a South American leader has to go, they go.

“And now all signs point to Maduro being the next on the list.”

Ingram also thinks that President Trump has already started his warfare on the ground – through a secret network of spies.

President Trump confirmed Washington authorized covert action by CIA operatives inside Venezuela last month.

Venezuela claims it has captured CIA spies trying to spark a US invasion as B-1 bombers fly off coast in ‘attack feint’.

Ingram says this likely means the US is funding opposition groups, recruiting agents on the ground to help spread propaganda to turn the military against Maduro means and finding, fixing and tracking high value targets.

“This is the classic playbook destabilization before the real attack,” Ingram explains.

“And while the CIA works in the shadows, the military is tightening its noose in plain sight.”

A massive show of force in the Caribbean has seen dozens of US warships, F-35 fighter jets, guided missile destroyers and thousands of marines arrive on Venezuela’s doorstep.

Most recently the USS Gravely docked in Trinidad and Tobago, only seven miles from the Venezuelan coast, for joint exercises.

Ingram says this is clearly a blockade being organized by President Trump.

He even compared it to a boa constrictor choking off Maduro’s regime and probing his defenses, sending a clear message that they are waiting for him.

But if President Trump is serious about starting a war with Venezuela, then Ingram thinks he will start with a silent mode of attack.

“It’ll start with silence. US Cyber Command launches a massive attack crippling Venezuela’s power, its internet, its military command and control,” he says.

This will likely form the first part of a formidable two-pronged attack.

President Trump will then also order his CIA assets embedded into Venezuela’s government and military, as well as the US soldiers based around the country to launch killer capture raids of targets.

“The primary target in Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, has secondary targets his inner circle and the collective of gang leaders.

“The goal cut the head off the snake before the body knows it’s under attack.”

The US would look to take out Maduro as a top priority before sending in their military to Venezuela. AFP

President Trump can then send in the cavalry.

He can pick off airports, air bases, and key oil fields through the Marines and Air Force.

By encircling the country and then taking over its main transport and economic resources, Venezuela will become powerless.

This will also mean that very little fighting takes place once the US wrestles control due to the main players and organizers already under their control.

Ingram said: “With Maduro dead or in hiding or captured and the oil fields secured. The US stops.

“They don’t occupy the country. They strangle it.”

Ingram ended this week’s show with a clear and direct summary of President Trump’s Venezuelan war.

He declared, “The battle plan is drawn.

“The assets are in place and the world holds its breath as President Trump’s finger hovers over the trigger.”

The US military has sent the world’s biggest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to join Trump’s drug-busting force in the Caribbean. AFP

B-1B Lancer bombers were spotted flying off the coast of Venezuela. EPA

BOTTOMLINE

Former UK defense intelligence expert Philip Ingram outlines a hypothetical “blueprint” for how the U.S. could potentially execute a full-scale invasion of Venezuela under President Trump.

However, this is not based on leaked official documents or confirmed plans—it’s Ingram’s speculative analysis, interpreting public U.S. military movements, President Trump’s anti-drug rhetoric against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and historical U.S. intervention strategies in Latin America.

Ingram frames it as an extension of the Monroe Doctrine (rebranded as the “Donroe Doctrine” in a nod to President Trump).

The strategy would aim for rapid regime change targeting Maduro and his inner circle, while avoiding a prolonged occupation. It’s presented as a two-pronged approach starting in “eerie silence” to disrupt and decapitate the regime before major resistance can form:

Phase 1: Cyber and Covert Strikes: The goal: “Cut the head off the snake before the body knows it’s under attack.”

Phase 2: Conventional Encirclement and Seizure: Once disrupted, U.S. Marines and Air Force units would move in to secure airports, air bases, oil fields, and transport hubs, effectively “strangling” the country economically without full occupation.

In summary, the “exposed battle plans” are essentially a think-piece scenario from a defense analyst, amplified by sensational media.

