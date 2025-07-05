By Emel Akan

July 5, 2025

WASHINGTON—Americans celebrated Independence Day with parades, picnics, and fireworks from coast to coast on July 4, but the nation’s capital once again captured the spotlight with its iconic annual parade on Constitution Avenue, followed by a spectacular fireworks display in the evening.

The National Independence Day Parade, a hallmark of July Fourth festivities in Washington, drew thousands of spectators to the National Mall.

Stretching from 7th to 17th Street, the parade featured a vibrant display of patriotism and pageantry, with marching bands, fife and drum corps, military units, giant balloons, drill teams, floats, and equestrian groups. Red, white, and blue were on full display throughout the parade.

Kicking off at 11:45 a.m., this year’s parade featured invited bands and performers from across the country, coming together to celebrate America’s birthday.

Several participants shared their thoughts with NTD, sister media of The Epoch Times, reflecting on what Independence Day means to them.

“It’s the birth of our nation. It means that we are a free country, that we have all these different rights that other nations do not have,” Allison Rodriguez said.

“Almost 250 years ago, many brave men, they got together, and they risked their lives to go against a tyrannical king in order to fight for what they believed in.”

“The reason why we wear these uniforms today is because we believe in this, we believe in something greater,” said another parade participant, Kyle Meister, a lance corporal from Texas.

“July 4 represents everything that we wear these uniforms for.”

This year’s parade was co-hosted by the National Park Service and produced by Diversified Events.

Parade organizers selected marching bands based on their overall quality, as well as their geographical, ethnic, and stylistic diversity.

This year’s participants included the New York Tian Guo Marching Band—also known as the Divine Land Marching Band—which captivated spectators with its powerful music and traditional costumes.

“We’re here to celebrate Independence Day, the values of America, and religious freedom,” said Christy Kwok, a member of the band.

“We hope that our music also is to raise awareness regarding the persecution of Falun Gong in China.”

The event has become one of the country’s largest Independence Day parades and a centerpiece of July 4 celebrations in Washington. It draws visitors from across the country to experience the festivities in Washington, D.C.

“It’s very lively. Everybody seems happy and it’s going to be a good day, beautiful weather,” said Josh Berry, who traveled from Virginia Beach to watch the parade.

Following the parade, the nation’s capital hosted several events to celebrate America’s 249th birthday, including a Washington Nationals baseball game and a fireworks show on the National Mall—one of the largest fireworks displays in the country.

