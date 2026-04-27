By Harvey Geh | Joe Mannion

April 28, 2026

IRAN has offered President Donald Trump a deal to re-open the Strait of Hormuz and end the war – but also put negotiations for their nuclear ambitions on the back burner, reports say.

It comes as the regime continues its chokehold on the key waterway – with Washington and Tehran failing to reach a breakthrough during peace talks.

President Donald Trump has reportedly been offered a deal by Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. AFP

USS Rafael Peralta is seen chasing down and stopping the Iranian-flagged vessel.: Reuters

Iran‘s proposed deal would bring an end to the bitter conflict and reopen the key trade route – while giving the regime a buffer to talks about its highly-enriched uranium, Axios reports.

Tehran claims this plan would bypass a key sticking point and allow the two sides to reach peace more quickly.

But putting an end to the conflict and lifting the blockade would remove President Trump’s leverage over Iran.

It could give the US president fewer cards to play with in any talks over removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles.

President Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday alongside his top national security and foreign policy team, US officials say.

The US president is likely to discuss the negotiations stalemate and what Washington may do next to open the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, he vowed to maintain his own blockade on Iranian ports – in hopes it will force Tehran to give up its chokehold over the next few weeks.

President Trump told Fox News:

“When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system … if for any reason this line is closed because you can’t put it into containers or ships … what happens is that line explodes from within.

“They say they only have about three days before that happens.”

Crunch talks between Washington and Tehran took place in Pakistan earlier this month – but a second round in Islamabad was cancelled at the last minute.

PATHWAY TO PEACE

US & Iran peace talks underway as President Trump says ‘I don’t care’ about deal & declares ‘we’ve totally defeated that country.’

President Trump has slammed the Iranian regime and said they have no cards: Getty

Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to travel to the Pakistani capital last week – but President Trump called off the visit over fears it would be a waste of time.

“I see no point of sending them on an 18-hour flight in the current situation,” he told Axios.

“It’s too long. We can do it just as well by telephone. The Iranians can call us if they want. We are not gonna travel just to sit there.”

He added: “They gave us a paper that should have been better. And interestingly, immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better.”

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who was set to meet Witkoff and Kushner, is now expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday instead.

Iranian state media say a Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGC) speedboat seized the cargo ship Epaminondas last week. AP

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi (left) is reportedly plotting ways to keep Iran’s highly-enriched uranium. EPA

Araghchi has been plotting how to remove the nuclear issue from negotiations with the US, according to two sources with knowledge.

He reportedly told the Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish and Qatari mediators over the weekend that Iran’s top brass are not aligned on how to deal with President Trump’s demands.

Washington wants the reeling regime to suspend uranium enrichment for at least a decade and remove its current stock from the country.

It is unclear whether the White House is willing to explore the latest proposal in an effort to free the Strait of Hormuz from the IRGC’s grip.

It comes as a US Navy guided-missile destroyer intercepted a tanker trying to sail to a port in Iran.

OIL TANKER STOPPED

Navy guided-missile destroyer chases down a tanker trying to sail to a port in Iran before intercepting it amid blockade

USS Rafael Peralta is seen chasing down and stopping the Iranian-flagged vessel. Reuters

In images released by US Central Command, USS Rafael Peralta is seen chasing down and stopping the Iranian-flagged vessel on Friday.

US General Dan Caine said 34 ships have “made the wise choice to turn around” so far at the American blockade.

Tanker Helga, docked in Iraq to take on crude oil on Friday: Reuters

Another tanker, Helga, docked in Iraq to take on crude oil on Friday, one of just a few to make it through the strait since both the US and Iran effectively blocked it.

It emerged yesterday that the US has also deployed its Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to join the blockade, becoming the third aircraft carrier in the region amid a fragile ceasefire.

READ MORE:

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

U.S Navy Sends Robot Systems to Clear Iranian Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran Makes Frantic Move to Store Overflowing Oil Supply — in Sign Regime is Nearing Brink

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

BOTTOMLINE

Iran has floated a new proposal to the U.S. via Pakistani mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. naval blockade on its ports, extend (or make permanent) the current fragile ceasefire, and effectively end the active phase of the war—but without addressing its nuclear program now.

Recent direct or mediated talks (in Pakistan, with Oman, etc.) have stalled.

President Trump canceled a planned high-level U.S. envoy trip (Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) to Islamabad over the weekend, saying Iran could just call if serious.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been shuttling between mediators and is now heading to Moscow.

The proposal itself is designed to relieve crushing economic pressure (the blockade and sanctions are biting hard) and restore oil revenue without making the irreversible nuclear concessions President Trump is demanding.

President Trump is expected to discuss the proposal in a Situation Room meeting today and has signaled he wants to keep the blockade leverage in place for now.

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