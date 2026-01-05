By Paul Serran

January 6, 2026

CNN reported:

NASA could be weeks away from its biggest test in decades

The Artemis I Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft prepare for launch in June 2022 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ben Smegelsky/NASA

“The landmark mission, dubbed Artemis II, is on track to lift off as soon as February. The highly anticipated endeavor will mark the first time astronauts have ventured beyond the bounds of near-Earth orbit since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Artemis II will send a group of four astronauts — NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch as well as the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen — on a trip around the moon.”

The Artemis II crew members (from left) — Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman — on the USS San Diego during a recovery test in February 2024. Isaac Watson/NASA

After NASA’s Orion spacecraft was recovered at the conclusion of the Artemis I test flight, its heat shield showed unexpected wear with some of the ablative coating showing signs of mechanical separation. NASA

“Unlike the Apollo missions that entered low-lunar orbit, Artemis II will use a flight path better suited to Orion’s design and mass. The spacecraft will make a large, sweeping loop around the moon, rather than flying tight circles closer to the surface.”

“And while the crew members will not land on the moon, their trajectory will offer a unique view of our closest celestial neighbor.

’We could see parts of the moon that never have had human eyes laid upon them before’, Koch said during a September news conference. ‘And we have been learning how to turn those observations into tangible science’.”

BOTTOMLINE

NASA’s Artemis II mission is indeed gearing up to return humans to lunar orbit for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972, with the launch window opening as early as February 6, 2026.

This crewed test flight will send four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey aboard the Orion spacecraft, propelled by the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, to loop around the Moon without landing.

The mission aims to validate the spacecraft’s systems, including life support, propulsion, and radiation protection, in deep space conditions to pave the way for sustainable lunar exploration and eventual Mars missions.

