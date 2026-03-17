By Paul Serran

March 18, 2026

Humans haven’t been to the moon or its orbit since 1972 – but now, the time has come to return.

In the runup to launch last month, the SLS rocket presented issues that led it to be carted back to the assembly building for further work on it.

But now, everything seems to be ready for the greatest Space adventure of the 21st century.

NASA says its Artemis 2 moon rocket is all fixed up. It could launch astronauts to the moon on April 1

The rocket and the Orion capsule are expected to be rolled out to the launch pad on March 19, with NASA targeting a launch as soon as April 1.

“’During the flight readiness review, we had extremely thorough discussions — very open, transparent’, Lori Glaze, NASA’s Exploration Systems Development acting associate administrator, said during a post-FRR press briefing today.”

“’We talked a lot about our risk posture and how we’re mitigating those risks’, Glaze said. ‘We reviewed the challenges that we’ve had and how we’ve addressed them, and we talked about the work that remains, what’s left to do, and how we’re going to get through all of that’.

Artemis 2 is NASA’s first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. It will launch NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on a 10-day journey around the moon and back to Earth aboard the Orion spacecraft.”

WATCH: NASA on X: “LIVE: Following the conclusion of the Artemis II Flight Readiness Review, we’re sharing the latest updates on our upcoming crewed mission around the Moon. https://t.co/aWOpUspv85” / X

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

NASA has announced that the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for Artemis II is ready, with the agency targeting a launch as early as April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This marks a significant milestone in NASA’s Artemis program, aiming to return humans to lunar orbit for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Artemis II is the first crewed flight test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket, building on the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022.

The 10-day mission will send four astronauts on a lunar flyby, traveling thousands of miles beyond the Moon’s far side before returning to Earth.

Artemis II isn’t just a test flight—it’s a stepping stone for sustainable lunar exploration and eventual Mars missions.

By returning to the Moon, NASA aims to establish a long-term presence, conduct groundbreaking science, and inspire the next generation.

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