By Jack Davis

May 31, 2025

A massive change is underway within the Department of Justice as money set aside for social policy is directed at fighting crime, according to a new report.

Funding formerly steered to groups that support transgender ideology and initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion will now be used to bolster America’s front line of defense against crime, according to Fox News.

A Justice Department official who Fox News did not name said the change comes from the top as Attorney General Pam Bondi reshapes the department.

“ The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer ,” the official said.

“We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime,” the official said.

Terminating DEI programs was among Bondi’s first priorities after she was confirmed.

Bondi has said that her department is “arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions.”

“We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda,” Bondi said.

As the nation celebrated National Police Week, Bondi made her support for local law enforcement clear.

The arrest of a major MS-13 gang leader Thursday illustrates how the Trump administration is making America safer, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The 24-year-old suspect, identified as Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, was arrested during a Thursday raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, which is south of Washington, D.C.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel were at the scene in a command post as the arrest was made.

“America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets,” Bondi said, according to ABC.

“During Police Week, many in law enforcement gather in Washington, D.C., to honor, remember, and pay respects to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Department of Justice will never forget them,” she posted on X.

Last week, Bondi showed that her department is doing more than just talking about the drug problems at the root of much of America’s crime, according to a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, a part of the vast Department of Justice, announced the largest seizure of fentanyl in history.

“This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States.”

To provide some context, this single seizure of 2.7 million fentanyl pills equates to nearly 1.5 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl taken out of circulation.

In total, DEA seized more than three million fentanyl pills and 11.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder.

“Behind the three million fentanyl pills we seized are destructive criminal acts thwarted, and American lives saved. This wasn't just a bust—it was a battlefield victory against a terrorist-backed network pumping death into our cities,” said DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy.

