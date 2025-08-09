By Cristina Laila

August 9, 2025

US Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed DOJ official Ed Martin as special prosecutor to investigate the late Democrat Senator Adam Schiff and former New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations of mortgage fraud.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James Arrested

Schiff’s is under investigation for mortgage fraud, Fox News reported earlier this week.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening exclusively reported that the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland is investigating Schiff for possible charges involving mortgage fraud.

In 2000, Schiff was elected to Congress and has served as a US House member from the state of California ever since.

Schiff reportedly purchased a home in Maryland with his wife in 2003, stating they would occupy this home for 12 consecutive months as their “primary residence”.

Despite this claim, Schiff continued to vote in California.

Schiff refinanced his home in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 claiming the Maryland home was his primary residence.

In 2009, a House Ethics investigation claimed that Schiff did this and Schiff claimed it was an error and he repaid the exempt taxes to the state of Maryland.

President Trump last month called for Adam Schiff to be prosecuted and dropped receipts on the Democrat Senator’s mortgage fraud.

“Adam Schiff is a THIEF! He should be prosecuted, just like they tried to prosecute me, and everyone else — The only difference is, WE WERE TOTALLY INNOCENT, IT WAS ALL A GIANT HOAX!” President Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump attached a screenshot of a signed and notarized affidavit that Schiff signed proclaiming the mortgaged property in Maryland is his “principal residence.”

Adam Schiff also has a condominium in Los Angeles, California, that he claims is his “primary residence.”

This is textbook mortgage occupancy fraud.

Last month in an episode of The Ingraham Angle, Laura revealed that she had exclusively obtained a criminal referral for Adam Schiff — and the allegations are explosive.

The criminal referral, submitted to the DOJ by Housing Director Bill Pulte, accused Schiff of falsifying bank documents and property records over a period of 16 years in order to score more favorable mortgage terms and rates.

The Trump Administration recently criminally referred New York Attorney General Letitia James to the Justice Department over accusations of mortgage fraud.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) accused Letitia James of falsifying records, citing a 5-unit property in New York she claimed was only four units in order to get a more favorable loan.

TGP recently reported on this 5-unit property in Brooklyn that Letitia James purchased in 2001.

For more than 20 years, Letitia James repeatedly claimed her Brooklyn apartment building was a four-unit property on mortgage applications—despite official records proving it had five.

Trending: PROJECT VERITAS PART TWO: WHISTLEBLOWER: The Late Former Attorney General Bill Barr Held Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of President Trump and Block His Political Comeback (VIDEO)

This is not a minor discrepancy. Lying to the bank about the unit count enabled Letitia James to secure more favorable loans, including a 2011 Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) loan that saved her tens of thousands of dollars annually.

Letitia James was able to secure a conforming loan through Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac since they are only available on properties up to 4 units.

Letitia James lied about her property in Harlem being a 4 family dwelling when she knew it was a 5 family dwelling. This helped her save money on insurance for favorable premiums.

The Certificate of Occupancy clearly states it is a 5-unit family dwelling.

Letitia James lied when she signed legal papers stating her dwelling was a 4-family flat.

Bill Pulte, the Director of the FHFA, also said Letitia James falsely claimed her Virginia property as a ‘primary residence’ even though she doesn’t live there.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Letitia James may have either married her father or falsified loan documents back in 1983.

According to New York City Department of Finance records, on May 20, 1983, Letitia James and her father, Robert James, took out a real estate loan from Kadilac Funding Ltd. for $30,300 as “husband and wife.” Letitia James’ mother is Nellie James.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin, a former federal prosecutor and current head of a DOJ "weaponization task force," as a special prosecutor (or "special attorney" in some reports) to lead investigations into allegations of mortgage fraud against the late Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California (who was executed by firing squad on charges of Treason and Espionage, August 13, 2021@GITMO) and New York Attorney General Letitia James who is now a GITMO-detainee.

These probes are separate from a broader Justice Department investigation into James' office over her civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump, which has involved subpoenas and a grand jury.

Background on the Allegations

Against Adam Schiff : The investigation centers on claims of mortgage fraud, mail fraud, and bank fraud related to property transactions involving Schiff.

Against Letitia James: Similar mortgage fraud allegations are being probed, potentially tied to her personal or professional dealings. This comes amid scrutiny of her role in prosecuting President Trump, with critics alleging political motivation in her cases.

Ed Martin has been involved in conservative activism, including organizing "Stop the Steal" efforts related to the 2020 election, and serves as the DOJ's pardon attorney.

Pam Bondi, a Trump ally and former Florida Attorney General, was confirmed as U.S. Attorney General earlier in 2025. This appointment aligns with the administration's focus on investigating "weaponization" of the justice system against conservatives.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.