By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 16, 2026

In the Mojave Desert, the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms has transformed into a simulated urban battlefield.

Over the past week, elite units from the 1st Marine Division have been practicing urban pacification drills—should President Trump call upon them to help squash the myriad violent protests breaking out across greater Minneapolis.

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News that approximately 500 Marines, including Marine Raiders, the Corps Special Operations Division, are presently engaged in “special warfare” exercises simulating “domestic terrorist” suppression.

The drills, codenamed “Iron Veil,” began on January 9, the day after seasoned ICE officer Jonathan Ross killed agitator Renee Good in self-defense, with Marines navigating a makeshift replica of the Midwestern city, including hotspots like George Floyd Square.

“We’re prepping for a worst-case scenario,” our source said. “If the commander-in-chief calls, we must be ready.”

Good’s death has sparked pandemonium across Minneapolis.

Tens of thousands of paid agitators have surged the streets, intervening with ICE operations and even harassing agents at their hotels.

The other night, 600 protesters gathered outside the Hilton hotel, banging pots and pans, strumming electric guitars, and shouting obscenities through megaphones.

Hotel security had to lock and barricade doors to stop the violent throng from storming the hotel. Elsewhere, anarchists hurled traffic cones, rocks, and beer bottles at agents trying to apprehend a Tren de Argua gang member.

“The violence escalates hour by hour. These aren’t peaceful protests,” our source said. “We’re talking about radicals meddling in government business. It can’t continue.”

He said the ongoing exercises at 29 Palms have Marines practicing dispersal techniques using non-lethal munitions like rubber bullets, tear gas canisters, and flash-bang grenades.

Teams simulate breaching fortified protester encampments, where role-players—often local actors hired for authenticity—chant slogans and hurl mock Molotov cocktails.

One drill focused on “asset protection,” where squads secure ICE detention facilities under siege from simulated rioters demanding the release of illegal aliens.

“We train to de-escalate, but if things turn kinetic, we neutralize threats swiftly,” our source said. “In extreme circumstances, we’re ready to use live rounds to crush the Left’s anarchy.”

At 29 Palms, the training incorporates innovative tech.

Drones buzz overhead, providing real-time intel on “hostile crowds,” while Marines don virtual reality visors to identify simulated threats amid civilian actors.

Psychological operations are a key component: loudspeaker trucks blare warnings in multiple languages, urging dispersal, while negotiators practice dialogue with protest leaders.

But the drills don’t shy away from the grim realities.

In one intense session, a platoon simulated a night raid on a protester stronghold, using breaching charges to storm a building and “apprehend” high-value agitators.

Casualties—marked by paint rounds—were triaged on-site, emphasizing the human cost of urban conflict.