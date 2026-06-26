By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 26, 2026

An unnamed foreign national has allegedly claimed responsibility for the two massive earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on Wednesday morning, Real Raw News has learned.

According to an administration source, following the second catastrophic 7.1 shaker, the White House switchboard received a man with a Hispanic accent who would not identify himself but said he represented the coalition of “freedom fighters” that triggered the earthquakes, a “measured response” to the United States’ “theft” of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Yesterday, a pair of quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale toppled buildings, killed 50 people, and injured at least 1,000 more, as overwhelmed first responders clawed through jagged rubble with bare hands and heavy tools.

They pulled broken bodies—bloodied, limp, yet clinging to life—from collapsed shelters turned tombs. Sirens wailed as medics stabilized the survivors, speeding against time in a race of hope and heroism.

The unexpected earthquakes were the strongest the country had seen in over a century, puzzling geologists and seismologists who study the earth’s interior and the propagation of seismic waves.

None predicted the pair of killer quakes that an expanse ranging from the Amazon to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city.

An hour after the second quake struck, the phone call reached the White House switchboard, the official communications hub that routes calls, connects conference calls, and assists those working in the administration.

“The Global Socialist Party rejects the illegal arrest of Nicholas Maduro and the theft of his oil. You invade countries and pillage resources. If they can’t keep their resources, no one will, regardless of the cost. You have two weeks to pull all State Department and imperialist military forces out of Venezuela or reap the consequences. Today, you saw a tiny test of our abilities. In ten days, total devastation.”

The caller, our source said, disconnected without uttering another word.

Here are some facts:

After US Special Forces arrested Maduro on January 3, the Department of War deployed 350 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and 270 from the 101st Airborne Division to seize and hold the Orinoco Oil Belt in the country’s eastern interior.

Over the last six months, banditos still loyal to Maduro have skirmished with US forces in a vain effort to reclaim what they feel is their sovereign property.

Overmatched and outgunned, they’ve either succumbed to US gunfire or retreated when confronted by an overpowering force or drones zooming in on them.

But the ragtag rebels lacked both the intelligence and the might to engineer an apocalyptic event.

Artificially created earthquakes are a reality, but only via technologies like HAARP and orbital “Goden Eye” weapon platforms, which people such as Dr. Judy Woods and (deceased) renowned pilot John Lear attributed to the “dustification” of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, the Twin Towers and Building 7 on 9/11, and the 2010 earthquake and super-tsunami that killed 210,000 people in Indonesia.

The dichotomy between fiction and reality has always been narrow; fiction mirrors reality, and vice versa. However, the admin dismissed the dialer as a crank caller, ascribing it to a natural disaster.

“We’ve never heard of any Global Socialist Party. Sounds made up, blackmailing fraudsters saying they’d raze Venezuela before letting the United States siphon another drop of its oil. Makes no sense. If they are pro-Venezuela and anti-US, why threaten them instead of us? If this imaginary enemy really had HAARP, DEW, or orbital lasers, they’d have sunk California.”

The number of worldwide HAARP facilities is unclear; as reported previously, White Hats demolished the University of Alaska’s HAARP array in Anchorage.

United States orbital weapons are purportedly controlled by our government and President Trump’s beloved friend, Elon Musk.

“If the threat’s real, we’ll know soon, but it’s bullshit,” our source said.

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