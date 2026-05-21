By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 21, 2026

The Trump administration’s reduction in mass immigration raids has emboldened Central and South Americans to once again form human caravans and march north toward the Texas-Mexico border, according to a Texas National Guard intelligence officer assigned to Operation Lone Star, which pairs the National Guard with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol.

In early 2021, after the criminal Biden regime stole the presidential election and dismantled sections of President Trump’s border wall, tens of thousands of foreigners, violent criminals among them, gathered en masse in Mexico, Guatemala, and Ecuador.

These groups had a common goal: to embark on an arduous journey ending at places such as Eagle Pass, Texas, to sneak past or overwhelm Border Patrol agents, and to mooch America’s resources.

In their parasitical eyes, the United States was a goldmine—free health care, food stamps, and charitable religious organizations await them.

They brought with them only the clothes on their backs, a propensity for violence, and myriad communicable diseases.

In 2025, President Trump ended all that. Under his renewed leadership, breaches in the border wall got repaired, and an improved, properly funded ICE struck fear into illegals in the United States and would-be illegals abroad.

President Trump’s message was clear: the United States was closed and inhospitable to illegal aliens.

As ICE conducted visible, sweeping raids in Democratic cities rife with pestilence, the human caravans south of the border abruptly stopped.

It was safer to stay home, they apparently decided, than to hop the border and wind up in an ICE internment camp.

At the conclusion of ICE’s Operation Metro Surge, during which ICE clashed not only with illegals but also with throngs of paid protesters, the agency underwent changes in leadership and tactics, ostensibly over the public’s condemnation of ICE tear-gassing paid rioters and the deaths of Renee Goode and Alex Preti.

Instead of swarming streets in a dramatic show of force, ICE reduced its visibility by launching smaller, selective assaults on known criminals and final deportation order violators.

Today, ICE arrests scarcely make news.

Our unneighborly neighbors south of the border apparently believe President Trump’s gone soft on immigration crackdowns and that he won’t restart across-the-board raids for fear such a move will hurt Republicans in the midterms and the 2028 election.

“We’re getting reports of Guatemalans massing in San Benito [Guatemala]. Six hundred strong, all males, and growing. Our intelligence suggests they’re waiting for 2,000 more to start trekking our way. It sure ain’t some sightseeing group going on a month-long hike through the Darien Gap. Tresspassers think they’re gonna exploit what they think is a chink in Trump’s armor. Even if they try—we know from past experience these caravans, they start falling apart a few hundred miles down the road. Some get sick or run out of food and quit. Others drop dead or just can’t hump the journey. So, 3,000 is 1,500 by the time they reach our borders. But that’s still a lot. If a fraction of that 1,500 gets in, it encourages more to make the attempt,” our source said.

He added that Border Patrol currently uses human and signals intelligence to watch for potential incursions.

On May 12, a drone overflying city of Guanajuato in central Mexico photographed ~350 shady males in a municipal park. Some held cardboard signs with handwriting that read “partimos hacia los Estados Unidos”—We leave for the USA.

According to our source, eleven of them are prior deportees.

“Of course, we have a database. Histories, criminal records, photos, the whole nine yards. So what we see isn’t up for debate. Undesirables that snuck into our country got deported by President Trump, and now want back in cause they think ICE isn’t looking. We work hard securing our side. When that Biden guy tried stopping us from laying razor wire in the Rio Grande, we sent his thugs packing. President Trump’s done an amazing job, really amazing, but he shouldn’t be limiting ICE. More ICE on the streets of cities infested with illegals means less degenerates scaling the fence. There’s a pure connection,” our source said.

In closing, he noted CBP is on high alert for a resumption of human caravans and is fully prepared to employ “applicable force” to repel “suicidal” fence jumpers.

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