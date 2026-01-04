By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 5, 2026

US boots are on the ground in Caracas and have already engaged the enemy: armed anti-US freedom fighters—civilians, narcoterrorists, and soldiers from the Bolivarian Army of Venezuela—who still support Maduro and reject what they call the “US invasion of Venezuela.”

As bombs fell on the city, razing narcotics warehouses and toppling government infrastructure, US Special Forces engaged a ragtag band of disorganized rebels at Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, a key facility in the heart of Caracas, Real Raw News has learned.

The soldiers had been ordered to secure the airbase by any means necessary and were told to expect resistance, as Maduro’s army, though likely fragmented and disorganized, blinded by the fog of war, was a valid threat and would fight to the death to safeguard the airbase.

The soldiers were also informed that airstrikes had probably killed the Bolivian Army’s tyrannical commanding officer, Major General José Murga Baptista, a Maduro loyalist with a history of torturing and murdering enlisted men for minor infractions.

“With enemy comms severed and Maduro out of the picture, we disrupted their ability to communicate effectively, and if we got Gen. Baptista, another high-value target, well, all the better,” our source said.

When Special Forces reached the airfield, they spotted civilians, protected by armed, uniformed soldiers, loading bundles of cocaine onto two Y-8 turboprop transport planes, each bearing the Coat of arms of the Bolivarian Military Aviation.

How they expected to evade US air power is unclear. The enemy outnumbered Special Forces 2-1 and carried a mix of small arms, mostly AK-style rifles and sidearms stored in belt holsters.

Special Forces had superior firepower, training, and tactical experience, and coms to summon a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) from the USS Iwo Jima if the mission went south.

Special Forces breached a perimeter fence without raising an alarm and stealthily encircled the aircraft, ensuring they wouldn’t catch one another in crossfire.

At the same time, the Venezuelan soldiers were too preoccupied shouting, “Vamonos! Vamonos!” at the civilians stowing kilos of cocaine on the plane to realize their situational awareness had been compromised.

The shadows emerging from the darkness surprised them, directing them in English and Spanish to lay down their arms by order of the United States government.

“I am Col. Ramon Escobar, and this is not the United States. Kill them,” Escobar shouted, raising his rifle.

Bullets flew, but not his, nor his subordinates’ rifles. He barely finished uttering the kill command as Special Forces responded with deadly force, their suppressed M-4s and HK-416s chewing the opposition, all 50 of them, to pieces.

Still, Special Forces didn’t come away unscathed. Two ‘civilians’ who had just stashed drugs on one of the planes appeared in the doorway, screaming, “Para Maduro, hay que matar a los invasores,” and fired pistols at the US soldiers, hitting one in the leg.

An unseen third man on the plane shouted, “Stop! Stop! We must surrender or they kill us,” provoking a civil war among whoever remained on the Y-8. Rifle and pistol reports rang out from within the plane.

After the din of gunfire subsided, Special Forces boarded the Y-8 and discovered that the six men on board had shot each other dead in some Mexican Standoff.

They set explosives and fired the aircraft and its cargo.

Likewise, they remotely exploded the second Y-8, which had no defenders but over 1,500 kilograms of cocaine in the cargo hold.

Twenty minutes afterward, they radioed SOUTHCOM: “Airport secured.”

Helicopters swooped in, dropping off reinforcements and evacuating the wounded soldier, who survived despite a bullet having pierced his femoral artery.

US Armed Forces, our source said, later destroyed six additional aircraft, including two US-made C-130s and three Russian SU-30MK2 fighters in concrete bunkers.