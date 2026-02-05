Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Clarence Robert Dember jr
4m

A few years back, I went to Manhattan NYC and got a copy of my birth certificate which as it turns out was computer generated on a kind of thermal paper where in time the characters fade to the point of being unreadable. Why they did this is a mystery to me. Anyhow, since I am a veteran, I took my DD-214 to the DMV and had “veteran” designated on my driver’s license. That’s my preferred identification these days.

Clarence Robert Dember jr
12m

When I was a student visiting Kenya, East Africa on a student visa there was no amount of “going native” clothing, Swahili or my local sandal foot ware which at any point helped me to equate my foreign status with the privileges of Kenyan citizenship. My mind does not make that kind of conflated equivocation. But, that’s just my “western orientation” right? Wrong.

Out of respect for the people, rules and customs of a foreign land I attempt to follow the rules and obey the laws.

