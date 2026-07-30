Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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BTeboe
3h

Sounds to me like some people had a dumbass attack. Their lives are over. Leavenworth is hot in the summer and there is no air conditioning in the prison.

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