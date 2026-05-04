By Anthony Blair

May 5, 2026

Area 51 experienced at least 17 earthquakes in a single day this week, with stumped experts admitting the behavior is highly “unusual.”

The secretive Nevada Air Force base, long associated with reports of UFOs, was hit by comparatively shallow quakes, prompting conspiracy theories about nuclear testing.

The cluster of earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.4 and struck near the base, which is about 80 miles from Las Vegas, according to US Geological Survey (USGS) data.

The first, most powerful quake, struck 2.5 miles below ground just after 3 p.m. Wednesday local time, followed by more than a dozen smaller tremors.

Geophysicist Stefan Burns claimed the activity was in “an unusual place to get an earthquake,” and highlighted how shallow it was in a video on X.

WATCH: Stefan Burns on X: “Suspicious Earthquake from Area 51 and Underground Nuclear Testing... https://t.co/1Lvb7BQnLn” / X

He added that the unusual characteristics made it “worth discussing in the context of ‘if this is a covert underground nuclear test.’”

The news comes as President Trump teased that the Pentagon is preparing to release “very interesting” UFO files uncovered by the administration.

“We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t,” the president said Wednesday at a White House event surrounded by NASA astronauts.

“I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people,” he added.

Last month, President Trump further talked the UFO info release as he spoke to supporters at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix.

“The first releases will begin very, very soon. So you can go out and see if that phenomenon is correct. You’ll figure it out,” he said.

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BOTTOMLINE

Geophysicists (including Stefan Burns and USGS researchers) note the location and shallow depth are a bit “unusual” for the exact spot, creating some ambiguity in the seismic signatures.

That said, the overwhelming expert view is natural tectonic activity—not UFOs, not secret nukes, and not alien tech.

Underground nuclear testing would require enormous logistical prep (months to years at the nearby Nevada National Security Site), would be globally detectable by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization’s sensors, and hasn’t been U.S. policy for decades.

Conventional explosive testing at Area 51 (historically an aircraft and stealth tech site, not a nuke range) also doesn’t fit the pattern or scale.

On UFO Files Promise, President Trump reiterated at a White House event with NASA astronauts and in prior statements that his administration will soon release “a lot of things” and “very interesting” new UFO/UAP-related documents.

This builds on his February 2026 directive ordering agencies to prepare records on extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and related matters. .

The timing is eyebrow-raising, especially given Area 51’s decades-long reputation for secrecy (U-2 spy planes, F-117 stealth fighters, and wild rumors from the 1980s onward).

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and others have floated the (remote) possibility of military tech testing explaining shallow signals near a classified site, but that’s speculative at best.

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