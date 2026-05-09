By Fiona McLoughlin

May 10, 2026

ASTRONAUTS from the Apollo 17 mission spotted bright particles over the moon that reminded them of fireworks, according to the newly released UFO files.

Thousands of never-before-seen documents and photos related to space findings and UFO sightings were released on Friday as part of the White House’s effort to increase transparency about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

TRUTH OUT: UFO files showing ‘metallic orbs’ & ‘red lights’ in sky unsealed after President Trump vows disclosure of ‘extraterrestrial life.’

Astronauts with Apollo 17 reported seeing unidentified phenomenon of lights during their 1972 trip to the moon. Getty

One of the images released by the Department of War in the UFO files showed three lights above the moon. war.gov

Some of the information released by the Department of War included documents from Apollo 17, the ninth US mission to the moon and the sixth mission where astronauts landed on the lunar surface.

GOODNIGHT MOON: ‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month

A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon.

Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison “Jack” Schmitt.

Saunders released the collection of remastered images from the Apollo 17 mission. SWNS

Commander Gene Cernan on December 14, 1972. SWNS

The project took Saunders 10,000 hours and 400 of the photographs are featured in his new book. SWNS

SEEING THINGS: Moon landing deniers claim photo of ‘odd figure’ on lunar surface is ‘proof’ event was a hoax

Moon landing deniers claim this photo from 1972 shows an odd figure. Youtube/Streetcap1

Conspiracy theorists think the object is a man. Youtube/Streetcap1

SPACE SECRETS: Mysteries of the Moon revealed – including how it stops our planet wobbling and why it’s spinning away from us

The Moon helps stabilizes Earth’s wobble

The Moon is slowly spiraling away from Earth

One of the images released by the government showed three lights above the moon.

STRANGE LIGHTS: NASA wants your help to explain mysterious alien-like lights in the sky

An excerpt from the Apollo 17 Technical Air-to-Ground Voice Transcription, from December 1972 reveals astronauts observed an unidentified phenomenon of lights on three days of their trip.

On the first day, Command Module Pilot Ronald Evans said he saw “very bright particles or fragments” drifting and “tumbling” near the spacecraft as it maneuvered around space.

Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, Apollo 17’s lunar module pilot, described the unknown lights as looking “like the Fourth of July.”

SPACE SECRETS: NASA is opening a vacuum-sealed Moon sample after collecting it 50 YEARS ago

The tube sample is being pierced to release any gases it contains. The samples were collected on NASA’s Apollo 17 mission. NASA

The astronauts began to speculate about what the particles could be, and thought maybe it was ice or paint fragments dislodging from part of the spacecraft, but said their assessment was a “wild guess.”

Mission Commander Eugene Cernan reported having trouble sleeping on the second night of the mission after seeing streaks of intense flashing lights.

Cernan described the intensity as being similar to that of a train’s headlights.

Ronald Evans, left, Harrison Schmitt, middle, and Eugene Cernan, right, manned Apollo 17, the last trip where astronauts landed on the moon’s surface. Getty

A picture taken by Cernan, on December 13, 1972 shows Schmitt seated in the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the Apollo 17 mission. AFP

“Over the next three hours, Cernan described observing several flashing, rotating phenomenon that he assessed as corresponding to physical objects in space rather than a purely optical phenomenon,” the transcript said.

Cernan also reported seeing two additional distant flashing objects, but he assessed them as being spacecraft panels.

Schmitt also saw the lights but believed they were part of a separate rocket stage.

On the third day, Schmitt claimed to have seen a flash on the moon’s surface north of the crater Grimaldi.

The UFO files revealed that astronauts on other NASA trips reported seeing flashes of light in space that they didn’t immediately know the origins of.

STRANGER THINGS

STRANGER THINGS: ‘They’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe’, President Trump says as president teases release of secret government UFO files

President Trump made the statement during a White House event with the crew of Nasa’s landmark Artemis II mission. EPA

Ufologists have frequently claimed the government is keeping aliens at Area 51 in Nevada. Robert Michaud

In 1965, during the Gemini 7 mission, Astronaut Frank Borman reported to mission control, saying he saw “hundreds of little particles flying by” about three or four miles away from the spacecraft.

SPACE ICON: ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem’ How legendary astronaut Jim Lovell led the Apollo 13 space miracle & coined iconic phrase

Jim Lovell coined the iconic phrase ‘Houston we’ve had a problem’. Jim played a crucial role in the dramatic rescue mission that gripped the world. Getty

Captain Lovell’s death was announced by NASA on Friday. Getty

ASTRONAUT GONE: Jim Lovell dead aged 97: Apollo 13 Commander who led crew safely back to earth after space disaster dies

Jim attends the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in 2020. Getty

So much so that Jim Lovell, who has died at the age of 97, later joked that his only regret was not trademarking it.

Captain Lovell’s death was announced by NASA today.

The planned flight of Apollo 13 on 11 April 1970 was supposed to be a relatively straightforward mission.

It came after Apollo 11 had successfully landed the first man on the Moon a year earlier and Apollo 12 had shown that it was possible to do so with precision.

His observation came after he told Houston he saw an unidentified object, which he referred to as a “bogey.”

The crew of Apollo 11 also reported seeing some odd flashes of light: two inside the cabin and a third on the return trip, which they assumed was a laser.

DEVASTATING LOSS: Astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90 – Apollo 11 spaceman who stayed in command module during 1969 moon walk passes away

Michael Collins has died. Getty Images

He died after battling cancer. Getty Images

“I was trying to go to sleep with all the lights out. I observed what I thought were little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart…” Buzz Aldrin, the lunar module pilot for the 1969 mission, said.

MOON-EYED: Buzz Aldrin, 93, shares sweet picture to mark anniversary of legendary spacewalk, but followers notice weird detail

Aldrin was one of three men who became the first humans to set foot on the Moon during NASA’s Apollo 11 expedition in 1969. AP

Later on, Aldrin said he saw “what appeared to be a fairly bright light source which we tentatively ascribed to a possible laser.”

NASA‘s Apollo 17 mission lifted off on December 7, 1972, and just days later, on December 11, Cernan and Schmitt stepped foot on the moon’s surface.

The pair were the last two astronauts to walk on the moon, over 50 years ago, spending a record-breaking 75 hours on the lunar surface.

While they hopped around, Evans orbited above, taking photographs and scientific measurements.

The astronauts conducted around 10 different experiments while on the moon.

OPEN SESAME: NASA reveals close up of precious Moon sample finally OPENED after 50 years

The Apollo 17 sample is now open. YouTube / NASA

The dust-like material is said to be very different from dust on Earth. YouTube / NASA

The lunar sample was carefully opened in a controlled environment. The dusty sample was collected in December 1972. AFP

NASA got close to the moon again in April with the Artemis II crew orbiting the far side of the moon, capturing images of the mysterious side for the first time.

TO INFINITY & BEYOND: Artemis II crew all smiles after moon trip as Nasa hails ‘new era of exploration’ with next mission ‘around the corner’

Artemis II crewmembers splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California after a 10-day mission around the Moon. Splash

WHAT ON EARTH

WHAT ON EARTH: Stunning first photo from the far side of the Moon reveals breathtaking ‘Earthset’ taken by Artemis II astronauts

White House shares stunning “Earthset.AFP

Another snap shows a total eclipse of the sun as few humans have ever seen it before. AP

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the department released the files on Thursday to “bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.”

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves.

“This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.

READ MORE:

THE TRUTH IS HERE: President Trump’s UFO Files Show Mysterious Flying Objects Spotted by Apollo Astronauts While on the Surface of the MOON

Kingman UFO: Top Officials Confirm Crashed UFO and an Alien Body

A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: The Global History of UFO Sightings

EXCLUSIVE: UFO swarms filmed buzzing over Area 51 and other US military sites for months after ‘mothership’ encounter

US Congressman Claims Crashed UFO is So Big ‘They’ve Built an Entire Building Around It.’

A Navy Whistleblower, Bizarre Conspiracies, Aliens, and UFO Tech

BOTTOMLINE

The Pentagon made thousands of declassified documents, transcripts, and NASA photos public on May 8, 2026, including ones from the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions.

Apollo 17 (December 1972): The final crewed Moon landing (astronauts Eugene Cernan, Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, and Ronald Evans). During the mission, the crew reported bright tumbling particles, sparks, and flashing lights near their spacecraft.

One released NASA photo from Apollo 17 (taken on the lunar surface) shows three faint dots in a triangular formation in the lunar sky above the horizon.

Similar bright “orbs” or lights appear in Apollo 12 imagery released in the same batch.

The files also reference earlier Apollo 11 observations (e.g., Buzz Aldrin noting cabin flashes and a possible laser-like light source).

The Pentagon’s release is part of a transparency push (ordered under the Trump administration). These are genuine historical records from one of humanity’s most extraordinary achievements, now framed as UAP examples.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.