By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 2, 2025

The conclusion of Antony Blinken’s military tribunal on May 23 ended in a conviction and death sentence after Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds presented evidence establishing that Blinken was an Adrenochrome junkie who had sex with minors at the Department of State and the White House during his stints as Obama’s deputy secretary of state from 2015-2017 and Biden’s secretary of state from 2021-2025.

Admiral Reynolds had called former Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Heather Higginbottom to the stand.

She had been a government employee from 2009 to 2017 and testified she’d had sporadic contact with Blinken in 2015-2016.

She recounted a time in March 2016 when Blinken had summoned her to his office because he wanted to see a proposal she had written detailing the distribution of foreign aid funds.

Higginbottom told the panel that upon entering Blinken’s office, she saw a hypodermic needle on his desk and an elastic tourniquet fastened tautly around his right arm.

He had clearly injected something into his veins. Blinken’s eyes, she said, were glassy and fluttered wildly as he smiled and beckoned her to sit down.

According to her, Blinken was less interested in her proposition than he was in introducing her to the “joys of Adrenochrome.”

“He told me it’d loosen me up,” she told the panel.

“That everyone was doing it. He said—” Higginbottom choked up, and tears streamed down her face. “—I’d lose my inhibitions and enjoy intercourse with children. He showed me disgusting pictures of him—of sex of him and a very young girl wearing a ballerina costume. Then he made me sit through an episode of South Park titled Ms. Teacher Bangs a Boy, showing an adult school teacher having sex with a very, very young boy. Yeah, it was a cartoon, but—”

“Why didn’t you walk out?” Admiral Reynolds interrupted.

“I felt trapped,” Higginbottom said. “He didn’t threaten men, but I had an ominous feeling if I left or tried to leave, I’d end up in a ditch somewhere.”

“Did you ever try Adrenochrome?” the Admiral asked.

“No. I escaped that trap. I have atopic eczema, an immunodeficiency, and told him I couldn’t do drugs that could worsen my condition or leave me hospitalized. He didn’t argue the point but said he’d done Adrenochrome for years. Mind-altering, mind-blowing, he told me,” Higginbottom said.

“Did Defendant Blinken tell you, directly, how he got the Adrenochrome or the children you say he molested?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“No, and I sure wasn’t about to ask,” she replied.

At that juncture, Blinken’s lawyer objected, accusing the witness of fabricating fairytales aimed at impugning his client’s credibility and morality.

He demanded evidence of Higginbottom’s accusations and accused the Office of Military Commissions of trying to railroad his client based on flimsy allegations and invisible proof.

“Admiral, with respect, your witness cannot prove my client used this Adrenochrome or conducted himself improperly with minors. She claims, outlandishly, that she saw pictures. Where are they? She claims she saw my client injecting himself. Where’s that proof? All we have is an unhappy woman’s words.”

“This witness can’t prove beyond her word that Defendant Blinken is guilty of child sex crimes. But proof he had taken Adrenochrome within 30 days of being arrested—that’s beyond doubt,” Admiral Reynolds said.

She placed on the defense table blood panel, urinalysis, and hair follicle results that lab techs at Naval Hospital Guantanamo had performed on Blinken shortly after his arrival. He had tested positive for Adrenochrome.

“And, not that it’s surprising, he was unvaccinated,” Admiral Reynolds noted.

Drug use and vaccine hesitancy, Blinken’s lawyer argued, hardly fit the definition of treason, whereas Admiral Reynolds insisted that JAG had, based on earlier witness testimony and physical evidence, conclusively demonstrated that Blinken was a traitor and deserved the most severe applicable punishment.

She said, though, she had one more witness to offer testimony.

Appearing via video feed, Antony Blinken’s 87-year-old brother, Alan Blinken, who served as the late President William Jefferson Clinton’s ambassador to Belgium from 1993 to 1997, appeared on screen and swore he’d tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help him God.

When Antony Blinken saw his brother’s visage, he popped out of his seat and shouted, “Really you?” and said, incorrectly, that siblings cannot testify against each other.

Admiral Reynolds said, “No one compelled your brother to appear today. He came to us.”

Blinken’s lawyer said, “We received no notice of this witness, and I’m unprepared to cross-examine him.”

“If you failed to review the revised list we sent to your office two weeks ago, that’s your oversight,” Admiral Reynolds said.

Blinken’s lawyer rifled through a pantheon of paperwork and uttered, “Oh, shit.”

Over the next hour, Alan Blinken unabashedly told the tribunal that his brother was a hardcore Adrenochrome addict and a prolific pedophile.

“He tried to me to take the stuff, Adrenochrome, for 10 years, so I’d live longer and wouldn’t be impotent,” Alan Blinken testified.

“Nope, nope, never did, but that didn’t stop him from sending pictures to my email of him with his do-dang hanging out in some kid’s face. He’s my brother, but this had to stop. I love you because you’re my brother Antony—but you’re sick.”

“Please don’t address the defendant,” Admiral Reynolds told him.

“These are digital images, which we’ve authenticated as real, Defendant Blinken emailed to the witness,” she told the panel.

The grotesque graphic images showed Blinken’s phallus in a young boy’s mouth and inside an even younger boy’s rectum.

“He told me his love of kids was only equaled by his desire to murder Donald Trump,” Alan Blinken said.

“The prosecution rests,” Admiral Reynolds said. “Does the defense care to cross-examine or present witnesses of its own?”

Blinken’s attorney stood at attention. “No, ma’am, I have nothing to refute this witness’ words or the pictures he’s shown the court.”

Blinken lowered his head and hid his face in the palms of his hands.

The panel delivered an immediate verdict: Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Death by hanging.

As happens often, the Admiral agreed with the panel’s decision, and she sentenced Blinken to be hanged on June 5.

We will post an update once we receive word.