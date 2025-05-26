By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 26, 2025

Wednesday. May 21, 2025, Day 2 of Antony Blinken’s military tribunal came and went without a single witness taking the stand, but Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds had shown the panel a trove of digital files Blinken had inadequately tried to hide on his cellphone and tablet, devices JAG confiscated following his arrest and which he had password protected using his birth month, year, and date—easily guessable.

As Adm. Reynolds readied the screen, Blinken and his JAG-appointed lawyer sat silently at the defense table and glanced occasionally at the panelists, trying to read the crowd. Every few minutes, the lawyer turned to Blinken and whispered in his ear, his words unheard, evoking scowls of discontent or a shoulder shrug from Blinken.

The Admiral showed the panel a document titled “63 Ways to Take Out Trump,” which Blinken had written, according to notes scribbled in the margins, because “He’s running again, and this time there may be no way to stop him.”

The page was dated November 18, 2022, three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. We were asked not to publish Blinken’s 63 ideas, as a GITMO source said a few of them were workable.

The Admiral said to the panel, “Defendant Blinken, Biden’s handler, didn’t think he could pull off another stolen election, so what was his next best option? Remove the threat. It’s no small coincidence, you’ll notice, that one of his ideas is remarkably like Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Blinken’s attorney objected, saying that just because the document was on Blinken’s tablet didn’t prove he had authored it. If he had, he could’ve been “cosplaying” since he detested President Trump.

“If Defendant Blinken didn’t write it, he can tell us who did,” said the Admiral.

“He will not,” said Blinken’s lawyer. “My client, whose interests I serve, has clearly told this Tribunal he will not say anything that may self-incriminate him.”

“This isn’t cosplay; it’s an assassination manifesto detailing using intelligence agencies to kill a president,” the Admiral told the panelists.

She spent the next two hours reading aloud and then rereading Blinken’s maniacal anti-Trump screed to the panel. She impressed upon them the severity of Blinken’s words and suggested that Blinken had spent many sleepless nights dreaming up ways of icing President Trump.

Then, she presented to the panel another document JAG had retrieved from Blinken’s electronic devices—a spreadsheet Blinken created in May 2022, three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

It supported the contention of Suzy George. A month-to-month projection highlighting kickbacks Blinken would receive from Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Congress approved aid packages, seemingly in perpetuity.

“Defendant Blinken is a time-traveler, a prophet, or a criminal,” Admiral Reynolds said.

“In October 2022, Congress authorized $117bn in relief for Ukraine. I’ll direct your attention to his Excel document. In May, six months in advance, Blinken knew, to the dollar, the cash and arms that’d be given to Ukraine. And if you’ll look at the column labeled ‘rewards,’ his word for kickbacks, it’s five percent of that $117bn—$5.8bn dollars, a healthy retirement package to be split among his ilk.”

“Objection–calls for speculation,” Blinken’s attorney said.

“It’s valid evidence. It corroborates Suzy George’s testimony exactly,” the Admiral replied.

She then entered into evidence six equally incriminating documents, one of which was a letter Blinken had written to Barack Hussein Obama on March 14, 2023.

“We’re manifesting our destiny and your vision for the United States—unification and the elimination of Donald Trump,” part of it read.

“So, who did Blinken really serve?” Admiral Reynolds asked the panel.

“Fraudulent President Joseph R. Biden or his shadowy predecessor, Obama? This tribunal stands in recess until tomorrow.”