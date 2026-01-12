Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
4h

Real Raw News is Muscovite disinformation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture