By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 16, 2025

Young Leftists have been attending ANTIFA recruitment meetings at a record pace ever since President Donald J. Trump announced he planned to designate it a terrorist organization, Real Raw News has learned.

Although the president had made such proclamations in 2017 and 2019 but did not follow through, the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the Left’s vile reaction—celebrating Kirk’s death and throwing boozy house and dorm parties—seemed to have cemented President Trump’s resolve to outlaw ANTIFA and similar radical left organizations.

The Left says President Trump cannot call ANTIFA a terrorist organization because it’s not an organization at all, but rather unconnected, ununified people who share similar ideas and ideals.

On the other hand, the Right insists that ANTIFA is a decentralized, well-funded brigade of brigands bankrolled by none other than radical left lunatic George Soros, whose money has been linked to violent protests and paid protesters.

While alleged murderer and transgender Tyler Robinson hasn’t been tied to ANTIFA, the Kirk assassination, in tandem with President Trump reproving ANTIFA, has caused a noticeable spike in ANTIFA recruitments, an FBI source involved in the ANTIFA investigation told Real Raw News.

Within hours of Kirk’s death, leaflets celebrating his demise and encouraging young men and women to join the resistance were being passed around at college campuses across the country.

Flyers with messages lauding the assassination and prefiguring MAGA’s end appeared on telephone poles and in store windows in Detroit, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

None of the brochures mentioned ANTIFA, but the messages, our source said, were conspicuously similar—calling upon “young activists” to unite in solidarity against “Trump’s tyrannical regime.”

The flyers displayed in each city had identical phone numbers–all toll-free–to call for further information on how to combat MAGA adherents like Kirk.

Whoever organized the posting of the flyers, our source said, apparently didn’t expect law enforcement to remove them after phoning the numbers while posing as progressives. No humans answered their calls.

Instead, a responsive AI asked generic questions aimed at discouraging feds from staying on the line: “If you are a federal agent, please disconnect now; otherwise, you may be held liable for entrapment and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Our source said agents who called the numbers had to answer 75 questions before the system disclosed meaningful and actionable information.

“I can’t share intel that’ll compromise ongoing investigations, I’m sure you understand, but after a lot of button pushing and verbal answers the machine instructed callers about meetups and contacts and getting financially compensated for attending ANTIFA, and yes, we know it’s ANTIFA, meetings.”

Asked if the FBI sent undercover agents to the meetings, he answered evasively, “You know I’m not answering that. But, and trust me on this, ANTIFA is rising.”

After President Trump on Monday said he’d consider naming far-left ANTIFA as domestic terrorists, even more Leftwing propaganda appeared instantly—besides the aforementioned literature, mega corporations such as Google told employees that criticizing Trump and applauding the death of Kirk were examples of constitutionally protected free speech.

At Alphabet Inc.’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, management held a luncheon at which employees were instructed to “sanitize” conservative talking points.

Flyers applauding Kirk’s death and denouncing President Trump’s war on ANTIFA overlapped one another in hallways throughout Googleplex’s two-million-square-foot enclave.

At 9:00 p.m. last night, our source said, 250 young Google employees shouted “ANTIFA! ANTIFA!” at an off-campus meeting in a conference room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Silicon Valley.

Copies of the “Anarchist’s Cookbook,” a 1971 tome that provides comprehensive instructions on how to manufacture makeshift weapons and explosives, were distributed among the attendees, our source said.

“We’re seeing it all over the place, and ANTIFA is winning the hearts and minds of Leftwingers. Promoting violence, anarchy. Even if President Trump labels them terrorists, which they are, they won’t be stopped unless the government freezes every single one of Soros’ bank accounts and confiscates his assets,” our source said.