By Cullen Linebarger

April 6, 2026

The second pilot/WSO from the downed F-15 fighter jet on Friday was saved in an on-ground US rescue mission, which involved an epic and grueling battle with Iranian forces.

What an incredible miracle on the eve of Easter, thanks to our tireless heroes in uniform!

Author and journalist Toby Harnden, who spent almost 25 years working for British newspapers, primarily as a foreign correspondent, was the first to break the news.

Now, Jennifer Griffin of Fox News has confirmed the pilot is rescued and safe.

The pilot and the members of the rescue team who extracted him from behind enemy lines in Iran are all safely out of Iran.

According to Griffin:

The Weapons Systems Officer ejected along with the pilot when their F15E Strike Eagle they were flying was struck Thursday night (early Friday local time) in southwest Iran.

The WSO used the SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training to evade capture, hiding on an elevated ridge after hiking away from the wreckage and putting out an emergency beacon.)

US Special Operations rescue forces including PJs (United States Air Force Pararescuemen (PJs) and many layers of elite rescue forces took part in the complex, layered mission to both find the crew member and also keep the Iranian forces who were hunting the American weapons system operator at bay.

There are videos that have appeared from local eyewitnesses that show what appear to have been injured and dead Iranian members of the IRGC and Basij who were looking for the downed American crew member.

Fox has learned there was fighting on the ground but no Americans killed during the operation.

“It was a very complex operation to retrieve the downed service member,” a well placed source briefed on the operation told me.

Many different branches of the US military were involved in the rescue.

Fox News can confirm the A10 Warthog that crashed Friday was involved in providing cover for the rescue teams searching for the pilot.

That A10 crashed in Kuwait (first reported by ABC Friday) but the A10 pilot managed to eject safely and was rescued.

There was destruction of aircraft which have sensitive equipment on board, I am told, all part of this complex CSAR (Combat Search and Rescue) mission.

The F15E was pretty much destroyed on impact.

Two rescue helicopters were hit by enemy fire on Friday and crew members onboard were injured by enemy fire but managed to make it out of Iran.

There were a lot of elements to this rescue, I am told.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor has confirmed the news as well:

Here is a rough recap of how the operation unfolded live on X:

Independent reporter Mario Nawfal first revealed that an on-the-ground military operation and rescue mission are currently underway in southwest Iran after the second pilot was found.

The location is in the southwestern city of Kohgiluyeh, in the Boyer-Ahmad province.

It was a race against time as civilians and Iranian security forces rushed towards the area.

Iranian state media claimed that repeated heavy airstrikes on Basij and IRGC convoys in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad prevented Iranian forces from reaching the pilot.

Another video from Southwest Iran shows plainclothes Basijis mourning the loss of several Iranian regime terrorists in the mountains.

Intense clashes continued between the US and Iranian forces.

As TGP’s Jordan Conradson reported, two more US military aircraft were downed in the Middle East on Friday, in addition to an F-15E Strike Eagle that crashed earlier.

UPDATE: A-10 Warthog and Black Hawk Helicopters Take Fire Amid Search for Missing F-15 Pilot, Not Shot Down as Previously Reported – Pilots Safe

An A-10 Warthog reportedly went down contemporaneously with the crash of the F-15, according to the New York Times.

While the first F-15 pilot was rescued, the search for the second continued. Iranian officials had promised a reward for his capture.

Additionally, a Black Hawk helicopter was hit by Iran. Preliminary reports suggest that the Blackhawk was hit during search-and-rescue operations but landed safely.

It was later reported that two helicopters were struck by Iranian fire during the search and rescue, but all crew members are safe.

“WE GOT HIM!” President Trump Releases Statement on Rescue of Fighter Pilot.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. forces successfully rescued the second crew member of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet from deep inside Iran over the weekend—right in time for Easter Sunday.

President Trump announced it early this morning on Truth Social with the words “WE GOT HIM!” and has described the operation as an “Easter Miracle.”

The airman sustained injuries but is safe, receiving treatment after being evacuated. Both crew members are now accounted for.

Some accounts describe heavy fighting or a firefight during the rescue, with Iranian forces (IRGC and local militias) actively hunting the airman and clashing with U.S. teams.

The F-15E incident marks the first confirmed U.S. combat aircraft lost to Iranian fire in this conflict.

It’s a huge win for U.S. forces and a powerful reminder that the military leaves no one behind, even in the most dangerous enemy territory.

Details on their identities remain limited for security reasons, but the mission has been hailed across the political spectrum as a remarkable success.

Happy Easter—and hats off to the teams who pulled this off.

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