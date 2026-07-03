Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Aleks
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Some judges approached this vital issue for America as a state rather carelessly or under certain political pressure (let's not be naive, it exists and is quite strong, both from certain influential clans in the country and from abroad).

When interpreting articles of the Constitution—some of which are rather vague, especially given its 250-year history—it is essential to take into account the colossal changes that have occurred in modern times. Unfortunately, judges are ordinary people, and they are subject to all the frailties of human nature.

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