February 5, 2026

As Radical Left Democrats continue their reckless obstruction, two new polls resoundingly confirm President Donald J. Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is massively popular with the American people.

From mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens to empowering ICE as they enforce our nation’s laws, Americans are rallying behind President Trump’s agenda — and Democrats’ extremism couldn’t be more out of touch.

Latest polls show a majority of Americans now approve of MASS DEPORTATIONS for illegal immigrants

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Teases 100 Million Deportations as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Manpower Expands 120%

DOGE discovers the Biden-Mayorkas illegal migration funding machine

Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs massive underground nightclub raid

Recent polls indicate broad agreement among Americans that immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes should be deported, with support often exceeding 70-80% across various surveys.

For instance, a January 2025 AP-NORC poll found that the vast majority of U.S. adults favor deporting those convicted of violent crimes.

Similarly, a Siena College poll from early 2026 showed 80% of New York respondents supporting deportation for migrants with criminal records.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll reported 67% of voters wanting state and local officials to work with federal authorities to deport criminal illegal immigrants, including 62% of independents.

Cygnal’s survey similarly noted 67% agreeing that local jails should hand over criminal aliens for deportation.

Overall, the data substantiates overwhelming support for deporting criminal illegal aliens and local cooperation on that front, but with growing calls for oversight on enforcement methods.

