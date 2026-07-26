Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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JaSuis Book Review
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Coffee is a diuretic that makes you urinate out more water than was in your coffee! Over a long period it will cause chronic deep- tissue dehydration. This is discussed in my book reviews#1 to #4. This is the work of Dr. Batmanghelidj. Pretending that coffee can have bad effects while saying five cups are ok is absurd! Clearly the AHA is serving the coffee cartel!

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