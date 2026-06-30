Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
10m

Post the recording

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Donna Brown's avatar
Donna Brown
5h

Release the tapes. Produce the proof

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