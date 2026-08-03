Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
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oh look trying to sell yet another drug. Imagine that. Hey you assholes caused Alzheimer's in the first place. You dont see scribbling in caves talking about Alzheimer's.. 🙄

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