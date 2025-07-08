By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 7, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz had its first fatality Saturday night, a DHS source speaking under condition of anonymity told Real Raw News.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., an illegal alien with a history of committing crimes in the United States unlocked the door to the trailer housing him and seven other illegal aliens using a mattress spring he had fashioned into a makeshift lockpick, the source said.

He had somehow avoided ICE patrols and reached the towering fence separating the detainment center from miles and miles of Everglades swampland.

Two hours later, ICE agents performing routine a routine headcount discovered that a Mexican national named Angel Herrara, who allegedly raped three women in Central Florida, had disappeared.

Incidentally, no other illegals held in Herrera’s trailer tried to escape, even with the door flung wide open.

ICE, our source said, questioned Herrara’s bunkmates, but none of them admitted to knowing about his escape.

ICE also deployed troops to search the perimeter of Alligator Alcatraz—and found fresh blood dripping from the top of the inward-facing barbed wire fence.

They also found bloodstained pieces of an orange jumpsuit—attire worn by illegals suspected of having perpetrated violent felonies.

By 12:30 a.m., ICE agents with floodlights searched the surrounding area for signs of the escapee.

Six swamp boats with ICE agents splashing floodlamps on the marshy terrain assiduously looked for Herrera.

Around that time, they found the remnants of a fresh corpse jammed between two logs, in knee-deep swamp less than a mile from Alligator Alcatraz.

The bloated body was missing an arm and a leg, but ICE positively identified it as Herrera’s.

“The alligators got him before we did. He tried his luck, fucked around and found out. Security on the trailers is being improved right now,” our source said.