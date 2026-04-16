Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Sheila Monica's avatar
Sheila Monica
5h

What is wrong with people today ? Especially too goverment officials do they need to be mentally checked First continually something wrong with this story! Too many are doing this

This is scaring the hell out of a citizens who can not trust their own government officials very scary the rest of us

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