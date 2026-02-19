Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva Jones's avatar
Eva Jones
23m

Not surprised. Bondi and Pirro chose not to indict the Seditious Six. WTH ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture