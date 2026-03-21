By U.S. Department of War

March 22, 2026

The Air Force Research Laboratory and an aerospace technology and defense systems contractor recently flew the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator, powered by the Draper liquid rocket engine, achieving supersonic speeds and demonstrating key concepts of operations.

This flight is an innovative step toward advancing capabilities that strengthen deterrence and provide rapid global strike options.

“This project proves that we can transform and leverage our acquisition models to rapidly deliver critical technology advancements to deter and win in a future conflict,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, AFRL commander and Air Force technology executive officer.

“We are not just building a single missile; we are forging a new path toward a cost-effective, mass-producible deterrent for the nation.”

This sentiment is echoed by the contractor’s leaders, who emphasized their shared commitment to the ARMD program’s speed and cost-effectiveness.

This project represents a new paradigm for accelerating research and development of critical defense technologies, rooted in fast-paced, effective public-private partnerships.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), in partnership with Ursa Major, successfully conducted the first flight test of the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator (ARMD) powered by the Draper storable liquid rocket engine.

The ground-launched demonstrator reached supersonic speeds and validated key concepts of operations for this new propulsion technology.

The test was publicly announced around March 12, 2026, marking a major milestone in maturing affordable, scalable liquid rocket propulsion for future missile and hypersonic applications.

This builds directly on Ursa Major’s earlier work with the Hadley liquid rocket engine and reflects a strong public-private partnership with AFRL.

This test highlights a shift toward faster, more adaptable U.S. missile development—prioritizing affordability, rapid iteration, and liquid propulsion advantages in an era of contested environments.

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