By Jim Hᴏft

June 12, 2025

An active-duty Navy JAG officer is facing intense scrutiny after reportedly attacking Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and threatening to “hunt down every J6 and ICE agent” on social media.

The officer, identified as Benjamin “Benny” France, proudly posted about his entry into the prestigious Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps just last year — but his recent unhinged behavior on X (formerly Twitter) is now raising serious questions about the ideological rot festering inside the Pentagon.

The shocking revelations were brought to light by Sam Shoemate, a respected intelligence officer and retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, who shared a thread exposing France’s now-deleted posts.

France’s online footprint includes photos from his now-deleted LinkedIn page showing him taking the oath as a Navy JAG.

His vile comments didn’t stop with threats.

France also took direct aim at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer who served in Guantanamo Bay and Iraq.

France reportedly called Hegseth a “P.O.S.” on X — a slur now being cited by veterans as a disgraceful display of contempt for fellow service members who have put their lives on the line for this country.

As soon as his identity was confirmed and his chain of command reportedly notified, France immediately deleted his account, hoping to erase the trail.

But screenshots are forever.

Shoemate posted damning receipts, including France’s work history and screenshots of his unfiltered rage against ICE and the Department of Defense.

Read below:

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Department of the Navy for comment. We will update this story as soon as we receive a response.

TUZARA POST contributed to this article.

