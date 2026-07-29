By Alex Nitzberg

July 29, 2026

Acting Director of National Intelligence William Pulte has announced a fifth wave of office downsizing.

“The Intelligence Community must protect the American people, NOT the political whims of the bloated and corrupt elite class,” he added.

Pulte on Sunday had announced the completion of a fourth batch of layoffs from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

In a July 11 post, he had stated,

Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, took on the role of acting DNI last month as Tulsi Gabbard, who had been serving as DNI, departed the role due to her husband’s cancer battle.

Prior to when Pulte took the helm at ODNI last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that during an interview, President Donald Trump said he had informed Pulte that he thought the ODNI was “unnecessary and/or too big.”

“I’d like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there,” the president said, pointing to treasonous Obama and criminal Biden administration carryovers, according to the Journal.

Asked if he was calling on Pulte to terminate workers, the president stated that he wanted Pulte to “start the process,” noting that the eventual DNI nominee should carry on that effort, the outlet reported.

In part of a June Truth Social post, President Trump declared, “I have named William Pulte to be Acting Director of National Intelligence, who will take over on June 19th, and have asked him to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies.”

Fox News Digital reached out to ODNI on Tuesday asking for clarification on the reported 30% staffing reduction.

United States attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton, nominee to be director of national intelligence, testifies during his confirmation hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said during a Senate floor speech last month that he had spoken with the acting DNI, who he says agreed “that we need to return the ODNI to its original size, scope, and mission by spinning off some of these functional... centers and sending intelligence officers who have been detailed there back to their home agencies so they can do actual intelligence work.”

“He informed me that yes, a small handful of front office personnel are leaving federal employment, which is not at all uncommon when a senior leader leaves an agency or one comes into an agency,” Cotton said.

“He also said that a few dozen, around 45 or 50, career officers are, in fact, returning to their home agencies.”

President Trump last month announced that he was tapping U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton as his DNI nominee.

The Senate is slated to vote on confirming Clayton on Tuesday night.

READ MORE:

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Bill Pulte to Fire “Large Number” of Deep State Intel Community Members

FBI Arrests Alphabet Agency Traitors Identified by Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte

Military Arrests Trans Intelligence Officials after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Fires Them

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Unveils Shocking Scope of ‘120 US-Funded Biolabs in 30+ Nations’

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From 51 ‘Spies Who Lied,’ Blinken, Detainee Letitia James and Deep State Lawyers

BOTTOMLINE

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill (William) Pulte announced the fifth and “near final” round of staff cuts at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on July 28, 2026.

Pulte, previously director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, assumed the role around June 19 after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down. President Trump directed him to downsize the ODNI (which coordinates the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies), describing him as less constrained in an acting capacity.

Gabbard had already reduced ODNI staffing substantially (claims of ~30–40% cuts, hundreds of positions).

Overall, the agency—which started President Trump’s second term with around 2,000 personnel—has been reduced to roughly half that size or lower in some reports (potentially around 1,000 after the latest round).

Pulte framed the reductions as refocusing ODNI on national security, the law, and its statutory mission rather than “political whims.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.