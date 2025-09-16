By Antonio Graceffo

September 16, 2025

On Instagram, a group of New Zealand Māori Christian men raised large photos of Charlie Kirk as they performed the Haka, a traditional war dance with fierce movements and powerful lyrics.

In South Korea, Christians gathered to pray for Kirk while mourners took to the streets, lowering flags to half-staff and marching with American flags and Kirk’s image.

A Twitter user, Dawn of Asia, described the scene: “Koreans gathered in Seoul to honor Charlie Kirk. After a moment of silence, we chanted ‘We are Charlie Kirk’ throughout a rally that lasted more than three hours. Thank you, Charlie Kirk. God Bless America.”

In a separate post, the same account shared photos of a memorial set up beside the statue of General MacArthur, a site Kirk once visited.

“Charlie’s memorial has been set up by the statue of General MacArthur,” the caption read. “His legacy will live on in the Korean Peninsula for generations to come. Thank you, Charlie. God bless America.”

Another Twitter account, Paul White Gold Eagle, shared a montage of vigils worldwide, writing, “All across the world, people are honoring the life of Charlie Kirk, his message is being remembered globally.”

Vigils have taken place in London, memorials have risen in South Africa, and his words continue to echo from South Korea and Japan to the United Kingdom.

Love him or hate him, Charlie Kirk is being remembered not only as an American voice but as a global one.

Argentine President Javier Milei honored Charlie Kirk as a “formidable spreader of liberty” and a “staunch defender of the West.”

A libertarian and Austrian economist, Milei opposes globalism, aligns with President Trump, and champions free speech and personal liberties.

He blamed Kirk’s murder on a wave of left-wing political violence, linking it to recent assassinations of conservative leaders in Latin America, including Colombia’s Miguel Uribe Turbay and Ecuador’s Fernando Villavicencio.

Milei also recalled his personal meeting with Kirk, noting how Kirk’s familiarity with his famous “¡afuera!” campaign slogan, a rallying cry meaning “out!” that Milei used while vowing to abolish entire government ministries, endeared him to Argentine conservatives.

Offering condolences to Kirk’s family and young admirers, Milei declared, “The whole world lost an incredible human being.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Italy’s left-wing politicians for downplaying what she called the “cold-blooded murder” of Charlie Kirk.

Leading a right-wing government that defends the display of Bibles and crucifixes in public schools, Meloni has also fought against open borders and argued that Italy’s future is strongest if she is re-elected and JD Vance wins the next U.S. election, noting in particular that he is Catholic.

She accused the left of choosing to “remain silent, downplay, or even justify and celebrate the premeditated, intentional, cold-blooded murder of a 31-year-old man.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán tweeted, “Yesterday, we lost a true defender of faith and freedom. Our deepest condolences go to the Kirk family and to the American people. Charlie Kirk’s death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left. This is what led to the attacks on Robert Fico, on Andrej Babiš, and now on Charlie Kirk. We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!”

Orbán is an outspoken Christian conservative who frequently emphasizes Hungary’s Christian identity and frames his policies as defending Christian values in Europe.

As leader of the right-wing Fidesz party, he promotes nationalist, family-centered, and anti-immigration policies. He has openly supported President Donald Trump, opposed EU federalism, criticized globalist institutions, and aligned himself with other anti-globalist leaders challenging liberal internationalism.

The Polish Parliament honored Charlie Kirk with a moment of silence.

President Karol Nawrocki wrote on X, “Any act of aggression deserves to be denounced. But the murder of a young man, husband, and father due to political differences raises the strongest objections and undermines the very foundations of democracy. Charlie Kirk courageously defended values that are cherished by our nations. His message now resonates even more strongly. I join in prayer with the family of the tragically deceased and the entire American people.”

Nawrocki, who ran on a platform rooted in traditional Catholic values and cultural conservatism, has described faith as a “cornerstone of national culture” and pledged to keep close ties between government and the Catholic Church.

During his campaign, he frequently invoked his faith, reciting the Sermon on the Mount and visiting Poland’s national shrine at Jasna Góra.

At the EU Parliament, some members called for a moment of silence, but others banged on their tables in defiance, turning it into a moment of sustained noise, hatred, and ingratitude.

Despicable Reactions to the Charlie Kirk Assassination: They Wanted Him Dead — and They’re Celebrating.

These are the same Europeans who rely on the United States for security, for exports, and for aid, while demanding that Washington send even more money to Ukraine.

They are the same Europeans who went along with the UN and WHO in locking down their citizens during COVID, stripping them of basic rights and then criticizing Americans like RFK for speaking out against those measures.

And they are the same Europeans who now erode free speech and jail their own citizens for posting accurate statements about crimes and rapes committed by migrants and asylum seekers.

Across the United States, vigils were held on college campuses, and sports teams joined in honoring Charlie Kirk.

The New York Yankees displayed a large image of him on the jumbotron and held a moment of silence. During Sunday’s slate of games, the Jets, Cardinals, Dolphins, Saints, Steelers, Titans, Chiefs, and Cowboys all observed moments of silence.

President Trump praised Kirk on Truth Social, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

President Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff and warned of severe consequences for government employees who refuse to comply. He also announced that Charlie Kirk will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk accuses the left of being ‘the party of murder’ after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

After Charlie Kirk Murder, Democrats GETTING WORSE; Calling for the Deaths of "millions"

Leaked Government Files Expose Mossad Plot to Assassinate Charlie Kirk in 2025

Charlie Kirk’s Murder by Trans Serves as Catalyst for the Department of War to Eliminate All Trans Military People

Department of War to Purge Military of Treasonous Servicemen Celebrating Kirk’s Death

BOTTOMLINE

Tributes have poured in from around the world, reflecting Charlie Kirk's global influence on conservative movements, youth activism, and pro-freedom causes.

From official statements by heads of state to grassroots vigils, the outpouring of grief underscores Kirk's role as a unifying figure for the international right-wing and populist spheres.

Argentine President Javier Milei described Kirk as a "formidable spreader of liberty" and a "staunch defender of the West." "The whole world lost an incredible human being," Milei stated, offering condolences to Kirk's family.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sharply criticized European left-wing politicians for downplaying or justifying Kirk's "cold-blooded murder," accusing them of fostering a culture of silence or endorsement.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blamed the "international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left,""We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki praised Kirk as someone who "courageously defended values that are cherished by our nations," adding, "His message now resonates even more strongly. I join in prayer with the family of the tragically deceased and the entire American people."

Other reactions included disruptions in the European Parliament, where far-right MEPs demanded a moment of silence but faced table-banging protests from opponents, leading to chaos.

In the UK, conservative groups echoed calls for unity against "hatemongering."

In Seoul, mourners marched with American flags and Kirk's image, and flags were lowered to half-staff. Charlie’s memorial has been set up by the statue of General MacArthur.

Christians held prayer vigils, reflecting Kirk's impact on global faith-based activism.

In New Zealand, Māori Christian men performed the traditional Haka war dance in tribute, holding up large photos of Kirk, as captured on Instagram videos shared widely online.

In Calgary, Alberta, over 3,000 people gathered for a vigil, spontaneously singing the U.S. national anthem in solidarity.

Vigils took place in London, organized by Turning Point UK, with a larger memorial rally planned for September 21 at Hyde Park's Reformer's Tree. Participants emphasized Kirk's role in transatlantic conservatism.

In South Africa, memorials arose among white conservative communities, who viewed Kirk's death as a warning against perceived government overreach and leftist violence.

In Japan and Broader Asia, Kirk's influence on youth movements was noted, with online montages of global vigils circulating, including prayers and marches.

President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-staff nationwide and posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vigils drew thousands on college campuses, and several NFL teams.

At the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson led a vigil, but Democrats disrupted it with shouts of "Pass some gun laws."

While tributes dominated, Kirk's death exposed deep divisions.

Some left-leaning commentators and social media users celebrated the assassination, leading to firings and visa revocations for those expressing glee—actions defended by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who distinguished "hate speech" from free speech.

Analysts note the assassination has galvanized the global populist right, potentially emboldening further political violence amid U.S. polarization.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.