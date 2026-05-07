By Baxter Dmitry

May 8, 2026

This tape is pure depravity. Once you see what’s on it, you’ll understand why the mainstream media is already in full-blown panic mode — spinning stories, and throwing out every distraction they can find.

They’re terrified. Because they know what’s coming.

They know Kimmel wasn’t just friends with Jeffrey Epstein’s chef… he was one of his best customers. The same chef who fed Epstein his human “jerky” addiction is the same man who prepared the cannibal feasts for Kimmel and his elite circle.

And that’s exactly why they’re scrambling.

This footage is so shameful, so grotesque,, we don’t even know if it’s legal to show you. But it’s in the public interest… and the public deserves to see it.

Jimmy Kimmel and his untouchable Hollywood friends?

When the world sees them consuming the flesh of children… They’re finished.

The protection racket is crumbling. The walls are closing in.

And right now, we are the team you need to follow if you want to watch the entire cabal collapse in real time.

If you want the raw footage, the unreleased evidence — subscribe right now.

We were team that exposed the code words in the late John Podesta’s leaked emails.

READ MORE:

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part V – John Podesta)

President Trump Charges John Podesta, Huma Abedin with Treason and Crimes Against Children

We brought Pizzagate to the masses. And we sat down with Justin Bieber when he exposed the pedophiles running the entertainment industry — long before the world was ready to hear it.

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

Major VPN Busted Colluding with Elite Pedophile Network to Censor PIZZAGATE

Kamala Harris’ Pizzagate Crimes Exposed as Her Dad Reveals Shameful History

24 Of The Nastiest Characters And Locations Involved In Pizzagate, All Connected To Washington, D.C.

‘Sickening’ Tape of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Raping Boy Surfaces in New Pizzagate Files

Now we’re back with something even more dangerous.

This is just the beginning.

READ MORE:

Video of Jimmy Kimmel’s Tie to Epstein Re-Emerges After Late-Night Host’s Social Media Tirade

JAG Opens New Jail for MSM “media personalities”

JAG Executes Former CNN Anchorman and Traitor Jim Acosta

Hundreds of DC Deep State Officials Are Fleeing America Ahead of January

BOTTOMLINE

Extraordinary claims (especially ones involving literal cannibalism of children) require extraordinary evidence.

Actor Tom Hanks’ Daughter Admits Her Family Has Raped and Sacrificed Children for Generations

BREAKING! LIN WOOD’S CANNIBALISM SPEECH AT THE CLAY CLARK EVENT IN 2021 WHERE HE ACCUSED THE CLINTONS, OBAMAS, BIDENS & BUSH’S OF CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING, WAS BASED ON ACTUAL VIDEOS!

Epstein Files Expose the Late Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood’s Most ‘Prolific Cannibal’

King Charles ‘Dying of Kuru’ After Decades of Child Meat Banquets

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