Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Bruce-the-Bully
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What kind of rubbish is this. We cant drill any further than 8 miles into the Earth, yet you "Scientists" are saying we have a Moulting Magnet in the centre 😂😂 NEWS flash, when a magnet is melted, it looses 100% of its macneticism. We live on a flat realm, and HAARP is causing every "Quake" on this flat Earth.

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